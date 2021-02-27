If you want to see what it means to serve your community, grab your grocery list and head over to the nearest Publix Super Market.
From the front-end staff to the management team, these heroes in green aim to serve. Each staff member is empowered to go above and beyond for our community as we debate between the fried chicken or a Pub sub for lunch. (Definitely the Pub sub.)
With everything they do, Publix associates have a strong commitment to the community, which can be seen on the job and in how they use their time, talent and treasure. Did you know that Publix associates collectively create a major impact for local United Ways within their seven-state footprint?
Locally, eight Publix stores support United Way of Charlotte County through their annual employee campaign. Their contributions help advance our efforts to improve health and wellness of individuals, early education and financial stability in Charlotte County, and for that, we give thanks.
Many of their associates also give of their time and talent during our annual Community Impact Panels and on the United Way Day of Caring. These individuals truly have a heart for giving both on and off the job. Publix Appreciation Week runs from March 1-5, and we want to share our heart with Publix.
When you hear me in the community talking about mobilizing a team to donate, collect and distribute face masks for our students, you can thank a Publix associate.
When you hear me talking about putting an end to chronic homelessness in Charlotte County, you can thank a Publix associate.
When you hear me talking about advancing early childhood literacy for struggling readers, you can thank a Publix associate.
And when you hear me talking about supporting families who have babies born substance-exposed, you can thank a Publix associate.
You can thank a Publix associate any time, but this week we want to make a dedicated effort to let them know how much their individual donations truly make a difference in our community. If you are participating in Feed the Harbor today, make a point to thank a Publix associate when you purchase and drop off your donated items for our local food pantries. Feed the Harbor is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at any Charlotte County Publix. A list of suggested items for donation can be found at www.feedtheharbor.com.
If you want to go the extra mile, like Publix associates do every day, you can participate in Green Your Heart out on Wednesday, March 5. Wear green when you stop in at Publix and let the staff know how much you appreciate their hard work, their support of the community, and their contributions to United Way of Charlotte County. Take a photo and tag us on social media: #UWLovesPublix
At United Way of Charlotte County, we know that together we are better. Together with Publix Super Markets, we are able to work toward having a community where all citizens achieve their potential through education, financial stability and healthy lives.
For more information, please visit corporate.publix.com and find United Way under the Community tab or call the United Way of Charlotte County at 941-627-3539. Mission: Mobilizing the power of our community to break the cycle of poverty.
