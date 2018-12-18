Please join us tomorrow for the Third Wednesday Coffee from 7:15 to 8:30 a.m., at the Event Center. The Charlotte Sun^p is the sponsor of the coffee where we give out awards for the Christmas Parade. It’s always a fun time and a chance to wish your business colleagues a happy holiday season.
Our 40th Annual Christmas Parade will air on CCTV (channel 20) Thursday at noon, Saturday at noon and 5 p.m. and Sunday at 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. The parade will air through New Year’s, so check the CC-TV schedule (https://www.charlottecountyfl.gov/cctv/) at 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
And, after the Coffee, that’s a wrap for 2018. We’ve had a great year with lots of new members, ribbon cuttings, events, time spent referring your business and more. In January we already have five ribbon cuttings scheduled and the Jan. 10 training and kickoff party for our eighth annual Business Expo on Feb. 7, in addition to the regular monthly networking events. Make plans in 2019 to attend at least one gathering a month to increase your contacts and referral base.
Special thanks to Maurie Woosley, the friendly Australian Realtor, who has been a volunteer in the Freeman House, our office in Punta Gorda, for years. Maurie has been my Wednesday afternoon volunteer to greet the guests, tell them about our community, hand out brochures and his business cards. A win-win for both of us. Maurie has decided to “semi-retire” and travel and relax. I will miss his “afternoon Julie” as he walks in the office and sets up his laptop. Thank you, my friend. Don’t be a stranger!
On behalf of the Board of Directors and staff, we wish you a Merry Christmas, happy holidays and a happy, prosperous New Year.
Julie Mathis is executive director of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce. Contact her at ^p941-639-2222^p or jmathis@charlottecounty
chamber.org.^p
