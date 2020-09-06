I have good news for beer drinkers, bad news for red tide.
I read in the Tampa Bay Times that the cracked kernels from barley used to make craft beer have proven to kill red tide.
Seems it’s true, although I’m sure there will be a lot more experimentation needed.
Researchers got the idea that the used grains could release molecules that prohibit the growth of the nasty red tide. Their early experiments have shown the used grain does kill small amounts of the organism in red tide. And, even better news is that it kills them in just a few hours.
It’s like the flesh-eating nemesis of red tide.
We don’t expect everyone will be dumping their barley into the Gulf anytime soon. And, I have my own doubts how successful this could be on a large scale. I mean, how much beer would you have to drink to have enough spent grain to stop a red tide scourge like we had in 2018?
And there are still questions if the red tide comes back, or if it is truly dead for good.
But it’s still great news because some scientist that is a lot smarter than me might be able to figure out just what it is in that old barley residue that kills red tide.
While thinking about the possibility of killing red tide, I came up with some other questions. So, if you’ll pardon me for asking:
• What happened to Charles Manson’s cult after he and his murderous cohorts were arrested? Did they scatter to the wind? Did that reorganize? How many ended up in jail? I’m sure someone has written a book about this.
• Can you name the tune from this lyric: “The bad guys know us and they leave us alone?” Hint: it was No 1 on the charts.
• Is it true that no telephone directory in Southwest Florida lists newspapers anymore? We’re not obsolete. Why not?
• Why are the cranes still up at the Sunseeker resort site? Could it be they hope to resume construction sooner than 18 months?
• Of the five bidders wanting to develop the waterfront site on Melbourne Street in Charlotte Harbor, who do you think has the best financial footing?
• Anything new on Lost Lagoon?
• Should the North Port City Commission start its budget cutting by eliminating raises?
• Have you been to a movie yet? I’m ready to return to the theater, but I’m waiting for a really good blockbuster.
• Is this one of the hottest summers you can remember?
• Will the passage of Amendment 2 on Nov. 3 really cause layoffs? Or will it just mean we will have to pay more for goods and services by raising minimum wage to (eventually) $15 an hour?
• Will a trip to the Smoky Mountains on Nov. 2 be too late to see the fall colors? I hope not.
• And finally, would the fella who used to make hushpuppies for the monthly fish fry at Christ Community United Methodist Church on Harborview Road send me his recipe? I really miss those fish fries.
