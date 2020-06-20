Before I get to some of my thoughts and concerns from this week, I want to wish a Happy Father's Day to all the dads in our communities.
I've been writing about some of the serious issues we've been facing. But, I keep asking myself where do we go from here? What do we do next? What are we forgetting? What do we need to circle back to cover again? These are just some of the many questions on my mind.
We're all dealing with challenging issues that will require strong leadership. There's the coronavirus, an economic crisis, racism and discrimination, police violence and reforms, environmental issues and we still have healthcare issues.
All of this during an election year. I really wish it wasn't an election year. Those are the years when we get a ton of big talk, but little action to back it up. It's also the time when our two-party political system goes into full finger-pointing mode about everything while neither party makes significant moves on serious issues because of election fears. A time of safe political moves.
A crisis is not the time for politics as usual.
We have so much to do to effectively solve the serious issues we face. We expect more from our leaders during this time.
Let’s start with racism and discrimination since that’s our oldest crisis. We never solved it. Yes, we made some progress, but that’s not enough.
The conservative Supreme Court ruled Monday that LGBT people will be protected against discrimination under the Civil Rights Act of 1964. This was a very positive step to end discrimination. It's time for serious reforms. It's time to listen to each other and work together as people. Not black, brown or white people. Just people.
The coronavirus and economic crisis are joined at the hip. Fix the coronavirus and the economy comes back faster. Ignore the coronavirus, call it a hoax, go about life as usual — more businesses die and more people die.
Locally, we need to do everything we can do help the businesses in our community survive this economic downturn. At the same time, many furloughed and laid-off workers have not returned to work due to a slower than normal business, off-season and many staying home to play it safe.
Financial assistance and support for all our food pantries is needed. We have an outstanding network of nonprofit organizations that are working hard to help the overwhelming needs. If you're able, please consider donating to our local nonprofit organizations.
Our county leaders need to make sure a significant amount of the aid we received goes to those who lost their jobs. We cannot let them lose their homes too. Local businesses need help too.
President Trump's executive order is a good start to reform policing in our country, but the real reform needs to come from the state and local legislatures. Training, new rules, reporting and transparency needs to be a priority. Body cameras need to be purchased expeditiously.
Our environmental issues did not go away. We actually read about accounts of progress when most of the world was at home. The planet got a little cleaner. That shows us how much impact we have on this planet of ours. In Florida, water is one of our greatest commodities. We need to keep it clean and protect it. Funding for septic to sewer needs to be increased. The public needs more financial assistance from its leaders with conversions to septic expenses.
I'm deeply concerned about the daily record-breaking spikes in cases and the percent of positives compared to test numbers in Florida. I hate wearing a mask and it looks like I’m not alone. We might be seeing some sort of local or state mask order this week. It makes sense to stop the spread.
The coronavirus could have put our healthcare system on the brink if the stay-at-home order did not happen. Fortunately, we took the very difficult steps to avert that crisis. But, let's not forget about what happened in the hot spots. Moving forward, we need to make sure we have the beds and resources available. We need to make sure we always have enough supplies and tests in our communities.
I spent some time recently looking back at the Greatest Generation and everything they faced and won. That generation had the Spanish flu, the Great Depression and World War II. In comparison, our problems don't look so bad. Most from that generation are no longer with us, but we're their ancestors.
We can do this.
Glen Nickerson is the publisher and editor of The Daily Sun. He can be reached at glen.nickerson@yoursun.com.
