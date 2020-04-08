Just four weeks ago, we were moving our clocks forward an hour and enjoying the extra daylight in the evenings. It's my favorite time of year because I don't have to grill in the dark, and I love to grill and smoke food.
Of course, it was also the first week of getting up an hour earlier, which included waking up the dog for her morning walk, in the dark now.
I had a packed schedule that week. It was filled with chamber events, meetings, projects, webinars, spring training baseball and lunch meetings. It was also the week that COVID-19 became a very real threat for us.
Many were still doubting the seriousness of the threat, including myself.
I remember attending one of the last spring training baseball games. I sat above the bullpen and listened to the pitchers joke about coronavirus. It was amusing to listen to the conversations of the young men while they waited for their turn to pitch.
It's hard to believe it was only four weeks ago that life was somewhat normal. Of course, that was the week when all our entertainment came to a shocking halt.
It seems like the longest four weeks of our lives.
Now we all live very different lives.
The roads are quiet. Many winter guests went home early. Schools are closed. Restaurants are empty. Offices are empty or nearly empty. Many work from home. Many businesses are closed.
There was a massive stockpiling of food and supplies. Some people might have enough toilet paper for a year. Not sure why, but they do.
Many have sadly lost their jobs.
People are washing their hands more than ever. Everything is much cleaner wherever you go. Nobody shakes hands. Some were bumping elbows or tapping feet, but even that is wrong now with social distancing.
We are all taking the steps required to fight this horrific virus.
I see the stress and anxiety in the faces of so many. People are scared.
We are going to beat this virus!
We are going to get back to life as it was again. It may not be exactly the same, but it will come back.
We are going to work together to get our local economy back on track.
We are going to support the businesses that are devastated by the loss of customers and revenue.
We are going to get people back to work and back to the pay they used to earn.
There are going to be some unfortunate stories of those who didn't make it through this crisis.
Those who lost their business.
Those who suffered the greatest loss of all — life.
We will honor all of them.
We will persevere, but never forget.
We will win this fight.
May God bless us all.
Glen Nickerson is the publisher and editor of the daily Sun Newspapers. He can be reached at glen.nickerson@yoursun.com
