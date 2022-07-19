During the pandemic, many restaurants dropped lunch entirely and to this day don’t open until 4.
You can’t blame them. Staffing one shift is hard enough these days.
Every summer, too, operating hours tighten up as eateries try to conserve resources through the lean months. Nino’s Bakery & Restaurant in Punta Gorda, for one, just announced abbreviated summer hours, with dinner on Friday and Saturday only.
But this summer you might be surprised at who’s open when.
ELENA’S CHANGES, BUT NOT A LOT
After more than 20 years’ guidance by the Psicharis family, Elena’s Restaurant in Punta Gorda has new hands steering things.
Much remains the same, though.
For instance, you’ll still see longtime owner Jimmy Psicharis there. Full retirement doesn’t sit well with an iconic restaurateur like him. And his new partners, Camil and Luma Camili, swear that nothing will change about the beloved eatery’s diner-like bill of fare.
The couple recognized a good thing when they saw it at Elena’s. With nearly 40 years’ experience as a chef, Camil has owned restaurants from Arcadia to Wauchula. Luma has worked 25 years in the business.
Their Albanian heritage, from the Adriatic nation bordering Greece, helps ensure that Elena’s Greek-American specialties will continue undiluted.
Surrounded by a bustling lunchtime crowd, Camil said, “Same menu, same everything.”
But a couple of things aren’t quite the same.
Soon, another Elena’s sibling will join Toula’s, when Port Charlotte’s Pita & Puff opens in the hands of the next Psicharis generation.
And Elena’s is serving dinner again, Monday to Friday.
Linda Dobrian of Punta Gorda, who’s been a regular for 21 years, reported, “Elena’s is getting a pretty good dinner crowd again.”
Elena’s Restaurant ($-$$), 941-575-1888, 615 Cross Street (behind Starbucks), Punta Gorda, is open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
STINGRAYS STAYS UP LATE
The sleek little eatery at Muscle Car City in Punta Gorda, now owned by the same folks who recently opened Port Charlotte’s Pitmasters All American BBQ, had a stuttering start. Many people still claim not to know it’s there.
StingRays Bar & Grill aims to change that.
Earlier this year, they started up breakfast and lunch, with a trim, solid menu purposely hovering right around that inviolable $10 mark.
GM Tony Minio recently announced that, starting July 1, StingRays would add Friday and Saturday night dinner hours.
Friday night spotlights fried, grilled or blackened shrimp platter, and Saturday brings 50-cent wings.
StingRays Bar & Grill ($-$$), 941-575-1279, 10175 Tamiami Trail (Muscle Car City), Punta Gorda, is open daily 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday (kitchen closes at 3). Friday and Saturday the kitchen’s open all day, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Car shows rev up every third Saturday, and the last Sunday of every month is a swap meet.
HARBOR SOCIAL MAKES SUNDAYS MORE FUN
Not only does Punta Gorda’s Harbor Social have Sunday brunch and a Bloody Mary bar. Now it’s serving Sunday breakfast, too.
Harbor Social ($-$$, O), 941-246-2703, 212 W. Marion Avenue, Punta Gorda, is open 3 to 10 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday, to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, with breakfast until 12:30 and Bloody Mary bar to 1 p.m.
Send restaurant and bar news and recommendations to columnist Sue Wade at suewade47@aol.com.
Average price ranges are $ = inexpensive (under $10), $$ = moderate ($11-$30), and $$$ = pricey (over $30), including tip and beverage. Outside dining available = O.
