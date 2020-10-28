Fall and early winter bring their own colors here in the Southwest Florida landscape. One such eye-catching plant with fluffy, purple-pink flower heads is called muhly grass. A native plant with wonderful ornamental characteristics, muhly grass is now a standard in many planting beds. While the grassy foliage may blend into the background the rest of the year, muhly grass flower heads explode with color now.
Muhly grass is native to our area as well as up the East Coast to Massachusetts and west and south into Texas and Mexico. It is very resilient in the many habitats from marshy to well-drained, this ornamental grass, Muhlenbergia capillaris, is just one species of many muhly grasses.
Noted for its 2- to 3-foot long, thin blades arranged in a large clump with fall/winter hazy purple-pink flower heads, the pink muhly grass is a natural, and a recommended Florida-Friendly Landscaping plant. For a different look, there is a white flower-head cultivar called White Cloud — identical in all the features to the pink version, just with white inflorescences. Planted in mass beds, the wind moves the delicate flower heads in sweeping drifts of color. Highly drought-tolerant once established, this grass has moderate salt tolerance and can be used in coastal landscapes. In the spring, cut back any old winter foliage to rejuvenate the appearance of the clump. Propagation is as simple as dividing old clumps into multiple sections and resetting these pieces back into the landscape. Otherwise, muhly grass is readily available at local garden centers or native nurseries.
For a different type of muhly grass, try another species called bamboo muhly grass. A native to Arizona and northwestern Mexico, bamboo muhly grass is very different in appearance and is grown for its resemblance to a miniature clump of bamboo. Growing upwards to 4- to 6-feet tall, this muhly grass does not have the pinkish-purple flower heads, but instead sports airy branches that arch to the ground. Bamboo muhly grass makes a nice companion when planted with other ornamental grasses. It grows slowly into a 5-foot wide, easy-to-control, clump.
Over the years muhly grass has become a standard “bread and butter” item in many of our landscapes. There is a reason for its popularity and success – it is beautiful.
For more information on ornamental grasses suitable for area, or to ask a question, please visit https://www.facebook.com/CharlotteMGLifeline/. Ralph E. Mitchell is the Director/Horticulture Agent for the UF/IFAS Charlotte County Extension Service. He can be reached at 941-764-4344 or ralph.mitchell@charlottecountyfl.gov.
