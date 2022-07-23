"Red Hot" hibiscus

Red flowers festoon the "Red Hot" hibiscus known for its very attractive pinkish red, maroon, green and cream-colored variegated foliage.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

While all hibiscus are created equal, we all have our favorite flower colors, sizes and shapes.

The tropical hibiscus is one of the most popular shrubs in our area due to its variety and color. From low, spreading types to upright forms, hibiscus can be used all over your landscape.


Ralph E. Mitchell is the director/horticulture agent for the UF/IFAS Charlotte County Extension Service. He can be reached at 941-764-4344 or ralph.mitchell@charlottecountyfl.gov.

