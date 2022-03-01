Good day to all! The Charlotte County Historical Society’s 25th annual Florida Frontier Days festival, last Friday and Saturday at the Punta Gorda History Park, was a great time for all.
Thank you to everyone making it a success, sponsors, volunteers and attendees! Particularly the six county elementary schools participating, Charlotte High student volunteers, the young men from Crossroads Hope Academy, and Southport Square, that really helped us out of a jam. Get next year’s dates on your calendar now, Feb. 24-25.
Did you know the Cleveland area, just north of Punta Gorda between Riverside Drive and U.S. Highway 17, was once an incorporated municipality? The area was also the site of a temporary outpost during the Third Seminole War, occupied by a company of the Fifth U.S. Infantry. Established in January 1857, it was named Camp Whipple in honor of a Revolutionary War hero. However, two Whipples played significant parts in the American Revolution and creation of our country, Gen. William Whipple of New Hampshire and Commodore Abraham Whipple of Rhode Island.
Unrelated, Abraham commanded the Continental Navy’s 24-gun frigate “Columbus,” which took part in the war’s first naval engagement. William, served three terms in the Continental Congress, was a commander in the Battles of Stillwater and Saratoga during the successful 1777 New York campaign against well-known British General “Gentleman Johnny” Burgoyne, and was one of the Declaration of Independence’s 56 signers. Consequently, the outpost was likely named in honor of William.
In the mid-1880s, Dr. Alfred T. Holleyman, an avid sportsman from New York state, aware of the area’s great fishing and hunting opportunities, decided to purchase land, subdivide it, and build a lodge to entice others.
When platting his town in 1885, about the time Isaac Trabue platted his new town, Holleyman, a strong supporter of Grover Cleveland who had recently taken office as the first Democrat elected president since James Buchanan in 1857, decided to name it in the new president’s honor. He then had several hundred thousand board feet of lumber shipped by schooner from Mobile, Alabama to build his combination home and hotel. The Baxter House was a two-story structure on the river at the foot of Cleveland Avenue and could accommodate 40 guests.
The Florida Southern Railway, constructing a line from Bartow to Punta Gorda reached Cleveland in May 1886 which then, for a short time, became the terminus for steamer passengers going on to Fort Myers. Three times a week, the “Alice Howard” shuttled them and the mail.
A post office was established in the Baxter House lobby, with Holleyman’s wife, Alice, serving as postmaster. Dr. Holleyman also opened a pharmacy, the Punta Gorda Drug Company, in the other new town, Trabue, just down the tracks.
Cleveland’s “high water” mark came during the 1920s Florida Land Boom when the town was incorporated to fund street improvements. Curbing installed at the time still exists at the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and Riverside Drive.
Dr. Vernon Jordan, a Punta Gorda dentist, was elected mayor and interestingly, the surname of both the city marshal and post master was Cleveland. Unfortunately, when the Great Depression hit, the city defaulted on its bonds and voided its charter.
The Baxter House was also sold during this period, becoming the National Hotel. It changed hands again in 1937 and was renamed the Peace River Lodge. That name was retained by several subsequent owners until the lodge burned in 1965.
Visit Charlotte County Libraries and History online to view photographs of the Baxter House/Peace River Lodge and the “Alice Howard.” Select “Archives,” then enter your “Search” criteria. Photos of the “Alice Howard” can also be viewed on the Punta Gorda History Center’s website. Select “Online Collection,” then “Keyword Search.”
Check out History Services’ yearlong project, “Telling Your Stories: History in the Parks.” It began in January with placement of the first interpretive sign “Charlotte Harbor Spa” at South County Regional Park. The last was dedicated Dec. 15 at Centennial Park featuring Florida postcards. All dedicated signs can be viewed at online library resources. Select “Programs and Services,” then “History Services” and “Virtual Programs.”
Visit the same site and select “History Exhibits," or phone 941-629-7278, to find out what history related programs and videos are available, particularly the “Cookie House” tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. through March 25 at Cedar Point Environmental Park, and James Abraham’s lecture series, “Endless Charlotte.”
