Good day to all! Did you know Charlotte County’s major thoroughfare running from north of Interstate 75’s Exit 170 to the harbor was once a cattle trail?
Likely named for one of Florida’s most famous cattlemen, Kings Highway reaches Charlotte Harbor waters via its namesake community’s Parmely Street.
Ziba King was born in southeastern Georgia, just northwest of Waycross, in 1838. During the Civil War, he served in both the 2nd Florida Regiment and 18th Georgia Battalion, units that participated in several well-known battles including Second Bull Run, Antietam, and Fredericksburg. Surviving the war, he came to Tampa in 1869, then soon thereafter to Fort Ogden, opening a small dry goods store. For a short time in the early 1890s, he also owned a much larger store on Punta Gorda’s King Street (U.S. 41 north), with prominent citizen James Sandlin.
It wasn’t long though, before he realized the cattle business’ potential in a land of open range with herds of feral cattle descended from those brought by the Spanish centuries earlier. Although never residing in today’s Charlotte County, he, along with others such as Jacob Summerlin, F.A. Hendry, and the Knight brothers, was instrumental in establishing southwest Florida’s cattle industry and revitalizing the area’s economy after the war.
Herds were gathered from open range east of the Peace River, which had been Seminole land prior to the Third Seminole War (1855-1858). Cattlemen identified their livestock with unique brands and ear markings, all registered with the county clerk. They were then “driven” down the trail from Fort Ogden to holding pens and loading docks at Hickory Bluff. The frontier community was renamed Charlotte Harbor in 1872, due to opening of its so named post office serving the entire area around the community’s namesake body of water.
There were also cattle docks on the harbor’s opposite shore, south of the geographical feature that in a few years would influence the naming of a new city and, later on, in the new city itself. Some speculate Kings Highway is perhaps named after “King of the Crackers,” Jacob Summerlin, whose area cattle operation began in late 1860, but he came to depend more on shipping docks south of the Peace River.
By the early 1870s, trade with Cuba, which had been good before the Civil War, was back in full swing, with over 20,000 head shipped some seasons from docks on the harbor’s shores. Depending on demand, prices could range from $12 to $22 per head, paid for with Spanish gold. Estimates put the number of King’s cattle alone shipped to Cuba annually by the early 1880s at around 6,000.
Ziba was an imposing man in size, at 6’6” tall and around 235 pounds, and by the late 1890s in wealth, reputedly owning Florida’s largest cattle herd with at least 50,000 head. By then he was president of a bank in Arcadia and associated with others in Tampa and Jacksonville. King also served in Florida’s state house, senate, and as DeSoto County judge. Legend has it he once killed an irate wild bull with his bare hands.
Ziba King’s compassion for his fellow man was also well known. A prolific and well-known poker player, who it’s said rarely lost, he routinely offered his vanquished challengers assistance when they headed for home. As if that were not gallant enough, in the late 1870s, when things had taken a turn for the worse in southwest Florida, he offered to cover all Manatee County taxes, including school taxes, with Spanish gold for six months so government services could continue and schools remain open. Today’s Charlotte and DeSoto counties were part of Manatee County at the time. Florida’s king of the cow hunters died in 1901 and is interred in DeSoto County’s Fort Ogden. Search the Internet to view photos of Ziba King.
