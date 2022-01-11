The Conservancy & Community Trust of South Gulf Cove is a 501©3, nonprofit established in 2003.
The CCT started out benefitting the residents of South Gulf Cove. Our goal when it was established was to sponsor, support and incorporate our local community improvement programs that benefitted our neighborhood.
Through the years, we have branched out to assist other charities surrounding the community and lend a hand where we can.
We acquire funds through grants, fundraising and donations. Most have not heard of us, so we would like to take this opportunity to tell you a bit about what we do.
We have several programs sponsored by CCT that benefit the community and we host several fundraisers for our local charities in our community.
The CCT sponsored committees:
• Care Committee. One of their signature programs is Santa Sacks for Seniors. The committee works in conjunction with Meals on Wheels to fill a need providing a gift (Santa Sack filled items for our Seniors) to 200 Seniors with their holiday meal delivery.
• The Community Emergency Response Team, which is dedicated to our surrounding area and is trained alongside the County Rescue teams to give aid to the community in case of a disaster situation.
The CCT Fundraisers below include but are not limited to: Amazon Smile, Visani Comedy Club fundraiser, our annual golf tournaments, Englewood Helping Hands Food Drives, drives for our veterans, Community Angel Wish Programs, and The SGC CCT Furry Scurry 5K/Mutt Strut.
These fundraisers help make it possible for CCT to assist in the Charlotte County communities where it needs us most: our food pantries, animal shelters, rescues, homeless shelters, and our veterans’ programs.
We also sponsor ongoing scholarship programs for the SGC High School Seniors, maintain our lending library in the community, decorate the four entrances of our community for Christmas and print our SGC Neighborhood newsletter twice a year.
By becoming Chairpersons for One Blood, CCT has made it possible for the residents and surrounding areas to conveniently donate blood at our SGC HOA Clubhouse located on Ingraham Boulevard with regularly scheduled blood drives through 2022.
Our inaugural South Gulf Cove CCT Furry Scurry 5K/Mutt Strut was held on Feb. 13, 2021 and raised $10,000 to support four of our local shelters and rescues. On Feb. 12, 2022, we will be sponsoring our 2nd Annual South Gulf Cove CCT Furry Scurry 5K and Mutt Strut and hope to grow and donate even more!
If you would like to support, sponsor or volunteer for this event, or any other, please take a look at our website: www.southgulfcovecct.org here you can find information on all of our past and future events, donate to a particular cause we support or reach out to any of our board members.
You can also follow our Facebook pages: The Conservancy and Community Trust of South Gulf Cove (CCT) and South Gulf Cove CCT Furry Scurry 5K.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.