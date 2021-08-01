Since you can only read what I am writing and not see my expression, please note that I am being sarcastic.
I really have no thanks for the people who refuse to get vaccinated for COVID-19 and its delta variant.
They’re the biggest reason I will have to begin wearing a mask to work again today.
And perhaps all of us will soon be masking up to go to the supermarket or shopping. All because people won’t get vaccinated.
To me, it’s as simple as that. Others may disagree. Go ahead. But facts are facts.
As stated in a recent editorial, of the 44 people hospitalized with the virus in Charlotte County recently, only one had been vaccinated.
It’s so disappointing. We were out of the woods. We were able to shop, go to outdoor (and indoor) concerts, the movies — all without putting on a mask. We felt safer. We could see people’s smile.
Now, it’s like we’re starting the pandemic all over again. And I am not happy about it.
In one day last week, there were 17,589 new COVID-19 cases in Florida. Remember when it looked like COVID was on its last legs in June? One day in June, there were only 904 cases reported. What a difference a month can make.
Last week, more than 7,000 people were hospitalized with the disease in Florida. Those people are paying a big price — both healthwise and financially.
If you are one of the folks who does not want to be vaccinated, think about this.
According to a story by The Daily Sun’s Elaine Allen-Emrich, if you get the virus and must go to the hospital, an in-network privately insured patient will pay about $38,221 for treatment.
COVID-19 patients treated by an “out-of-network doctor” or who had no insurance, might pay as much as $73,000 — that’s according to FAIR Health, a nonprofit agency that collected data from more than 30 billion private healthcare claim records, including those of COVID-19 patients, since last year, Allen-Emrich writes.
But the vaccine is free.
Let me say that again. The vaccine is free.
There are a number of reasons people are giving for not being vaccinated. Very few are legitimate in my book. The hundreds of thousands who have been vaccinated in Florida with no bad results should be proof enough the vaccine is safe.
If you’re not vaccinated, please think hard about changing that. Protect your co-workers, your family, your pocketbook.
And, maybe, I’ll be able to take this mask off again soon.
John Hackworth is the Pulitzer Prize-winning commentary editor for The Daily Sun. He can be reached at John.Hackworth@YourSun.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.