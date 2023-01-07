Some local eateries — including, as usual, Sweet’s Diner in Port Charlotte — reopened their doors while the traffic lights were still dangling loose over U.S. 41.
Before it had water or much power, El Jobean’s century-old Bean Depot Café & Museum acted as a neighborhood feeding station the day after Hurricane Ian.
Three months after the storm, most local favorites have reopened for business — even the least likely of all: Venice’s overwhelmed Snook Haven, Englewood’s devastated Country Hound and Grove City’s Ricaltini’s Bar & Grille.
But people still wonder about a few others.
ARCADIA
The iconic bar and grill that former owner Dennis Kirk called “the oldest marina on the Peace River” was submerged waist-deep in said river.
After the water receded from the Nav-A-Gator Bar & Grill, owners Shauna and Jesse Shows and their staff spent two days gutting the block building from the waterline down.
As they went, they saved much of the place’s memorabilia, so that it will still feel like the Nav-A-Gator after the rebuild.
Working closely with the property’s owners, they do intend to rebuild.
Meanwhile, the Showses will focus on their newly launched Buckingham restaurant, the Rum Bucket Bar & Grill.
ENGLEWOOD
Beach Road Wine Bar & Bistro endured two unthinkable tragedies this year.
While renovating the property for its ultimate vision — wine bar, bistro, boutique and watersports rental as part of a brand-new compound — Truex Preferred Construction project manager Kale Dailey passed away unexpectedly.
Hurricane Ian dealt the site one more staggering blow.
In the aftermath, the Bistro team posted: “We unfortunately received a significant amount of damage to the Bistro from this storm and with a heavy heart, we are announcing that the building is a total loss. We will rebuild and come back stronger, but it will be a while.”
The owners’ other Englewood restaurant, The Waverly at 2095 N. Beach Road, is open with a limited menu.
• • •
The same fate that befell Feodor’s Plaza’s temporarily relocated Barberstry & Company also struck Made in the Shade ice cream shop.
Barely a year after moving a couple doors down to a larger space, the owners found themselves in the worst-hit part of the plaza. Their electric meter had to be cut off because it was on the “bad side” of the building.
In early January, they announced that new equipment was installed on the exterior, FPL lines were connected, and their reopening awaiting only rerouted interior wiring.
• • •
The owners of Mama’s Italian Restaurant reported that it could be April before their remodel, in the capable hands of Truex, is complete.
• • •
Former owner David Wean said that the hurricane did a lot of damage to Placida Pearl, whose new owner relisted the 31-year-old building for sale while awaiting an insurance settlement.
“I don’t believe he’s planning on reopening,” Wean said. “Luckily for me, I sold the building and business in June. The restaurant business is very tough these days with the cost of everything going up. I got lucky to get out when I did.”
PORT CHARLOTTE
Topping the list of most-wished-for returns is Liz and Dan Loupe’s Abbe’s Donuts in Charlotte Square Mall.
Next-door Chef Thai Sushi Bar & Grill bounced back from its damages in mid-November, but Abbe’s is still working to get the mixers churning again. Meanwhile, the North Port Abbe’s at 13625 Tamiami Trail is open for business with lines out the door.
• • •
Neighborhood favorite Joseph’s Deli, which eventually bounced back from Hurricane Charley, is taking just as long to recover from Hurricane Ian. The storm this time ripped off the building’s roof and tore up the interior.
New owner Paul Yenish hopes for a March reopening.
“Joseph’s Deli will be back as soon as our roof is replaced and necessary repairs are completed,” he said. “Too many variables outside of our control.”
• • •
The rear of another local favorite, the 45-year-old Olympia Restaurant, suffered major damage when half its roof caved in.
According to owner Peter Patel, the entire building must be rewired and equipment replaced before it can reopen. Like everyone else, he awaits his insurance adjusters’ thorough inspection.
“It’s a waiting game right now,” he said. “But it looks like six months. After Hurricane Charley it took a year and a half to reopen, because the whole roof caved in.”
PUNTA GORDA
The only way customers could get their usual Nino’s Christmas cookies this year was first-come-first-served from a popup kiosk. The roof and property suffered severe damage from the storm.
Nino’s Bakery & Restaurant won Sun News Media’s 2022 Best of Charlotte Bakery/Donuts anyway.
Founder Will Levi reported, “We’re on schedule to open both wholesale and retail sides in some form around Easter (Apr. 9), and we’re doing another popup on Fat Tuesday (Feb. 21) for paczki (traditional filled donuts). We’re the only ones doing as many flavors as we do. We sold almost 700 of them last year.
“A lot depends on the equipment. A lot of it isn’t being made and isn’t in inventory. And I don’t want to go outside the United States for it.”
• • •
Jeremy Bhimji, Mike Roman’s co-owner at Wildwood Pizza, said that their downtown “speakeasy” pizzeria, tucked behind Toula’s, had suffered substantial damage, including a blown-out brick wall. They, too, are waiting on an insurance settlement to repair the interior.
“Unfortunately, we make all our money for the year during season, and we won’t be able to open then,” he said.
Send restaurant and bar news and recommendations to columnist Sue Wade at suewade47@aol.com.
