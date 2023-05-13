Just ask Wilbur, the runt of a pig who grew up at Zuckerman Farm. In the children’s book “Charlotte’s Web,” readers follow the life of Wilbur and his barnyard friends who help save him from a terrible fate. Alone, he didn’t even know where to start, but with the right help and the right words, Wilbur’s destiny was forever changed.
Through the wisdom, skill and love of a friend, words like TERRIFIC, RADIANT and HUMBLE quite literally saved Wilbur’s life.
This summer, YOU can use the power of words to change the life of a child in Charlotte County.
Training will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on June 1 at the Family Services Center in Port Charlotte to prepare you to lead a child through the Suncoast Summer Reading Challenge – THIS BOOK IS COOL! The time commitment is just one hour each week from June 5 through Aug. 10 in either Punta Gorda, Port Charlotte, or Englewood at a Boys & Girls Club or YMCA summer camp location.
Kim Amontree, Charlotte County School Board member, stressed the urgency of this need when I last spoke with her. She explained that there have been fewer volunteers since the pandemic, and our children have only gotten further behind during that same time.
The 2022 data showed only 55% of third-grade students were reading on grade level. Amontree stated, “It’s like 10 kids are standing on a cliff and 4 are going to fall off.”
Amontree has been a School Board member for six years and a Reading Buddy for four. She began working with her Buddy when he was in first grade and didn’t know his letter sounds.
“He knew he was the only one in his class who couldn’t read,” said Amontree. Over time, with the one-on-one connection, encouragement and support he received from his Reading Buddy, he is now scoring in the proficient range when tested! Amontree is incredibly proud of her Buddy and has seen firsthand how impactful the program can be. She added, “That’s why I’m so passionate about this. We need this for every child.”
In community meetings last summer, the general consensus was that they’re all our kids. What this means is that we must take ownership as a community for the success of every student. Supporting our struggling readers is an issue that does not fall solely on the school district. Only by coming together as a community will we prevent more students from falling off the cliff.
In “Charlotte’s Web,” the spider, Charlotte, devoted her time and attention to Wilbur’s dilemma. Her work and her words not only saved his life, but they also instilled a beautiful sense of self-worth in him that he had previously lacked.
“Ever since the spider had befriended him, he had done his best to live up to his reputation. When Charlotte’s web said SOME PIG, Wilbur had tried hard to look like some pig. When Charlotte’s web said TERRIFIC, Wilbur had tried to look terrific. And now that the web said RADIANT, he did everything possible to make himself glow.”
The training on June 1 will provide you with the tools you need to support a child’s participation in the summer reading program. Your time and attention will provide your Buddy with the tools he or she needs to grow their sense of self-worth.
My favorite line from this book is, “With the right words, you can change the world.” I believe that words matter. I believe that words can change the world. And I believe it is our role as a community to help our youngest learners have access to those words through the power of reading.
For more information about United Way of Charlotte County’s mission: Mobilizing the power of our community to break the cycle of poverty, please contact Angie Matthiessen, executive director. She can be reached at director@unitedwayccfl.org.
