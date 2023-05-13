Angie Matthiessen

Angie Matthiessen

Words matter.

Just ask Wilbur, the runt of a pig who grew up at Zuckerman Farm. In the children’s book “Charlotte’s Web,” readers follow the life of Wilbur and his barnyard friends who help save him from a terrible fate. Alone, he didn’t even know where to start, but with the right help and the right words, Wilbur’s destiny was forever changed.


   

For more information about United Way of Charlotte County’s mission: Mobilizing the power of our community to break the cycle of poverty, please contact Angie Matthiessen, executive director. She can be reached at director@unitedwayccfl.org.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments