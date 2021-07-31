Five years ago, I met with a core group of women leaders in Charlotte County to discuss our vision about launching the local affinity group called Women United. It is a global, growing force of 70,000-plus women dedicated to creating a world of opportunity — for everyone.
We discussed many ideas as we were forming and our bold goal to empower the women of Charlotte County in the areas of education, financial stability and wellness has remained steadfast.
To take it one step further, our platform is to empower mothers to raise healthy children. Women United has supported the United Way of Charlotte County (UWCC) funded Kids Thrive Community Collaboration and Circle of Parents peer support group in a number of ways over the last couple years. The stories are heart-wrenching in addiction recovery, severe health issues as well as mental and physical abuse.
I have gotten to know these Circle of Parents moms and have seen such growth in them and how they support their families. For example, the moms are engaging in healthy approaches to living; sharing resources and mentoring each other; and even public speaking. Proud is an understatement for the feelings all the Women United members have in seeing their success.
Having just wrapped up cooking and time management projects with the group, our next project has been a dream of mine since the beginning. The dream was a Women United event teaching women about fashion, self-care and career exploration similar to Dress for Success programs.
With our mission to mobilize our community, we have a new ask for you — clothes for our moms. Our goal is for every Circle of Parents mom to receive at least one full outfit. Many of the moms that will be receiving these clothes are young, new moms under the age of 40.
At this time, we are not looking for accessories or shoes, just new or gently used clothes. Please no worn, torn or repaired clothes. In addition, they must be freshly washed as dirty or smelly clothes will be tossed and we would appreciate your hangars. Sizes most requested are from small to XXL in tops and size 4-22 in bottoms.
The clothing drive commences Aug. 1-Sept. 10. Drop-off locations are Pomegranate & Fig Gift Boutique and the UWCC office. We are extremely thankful to our committee co-chairs Belinda Campbell and Julie Price. In early October, we will host a private fashion show with fitting rooms, fashion roundtable, lunch and even a daycare for the moms to enjoy this special day. If you don’t have any clothes to donate, perhaps you would be interested in providing spa or personal items for goody “swag” bags. We will be assembling 50 bags for these well-deserving moms. All leftover clothes will be donated to one of our UWCC Partner Agencies.
Pomegranate & Fig Gift Boutique is located at 208 Tamiami Trail Unit 111, Punta Gorda, and the address for the UWCC Office is 17831 Murdock Circle A, Port Charlotte. To be part of our circle, any gift of $250 or more to United Way of Charlotte County and you are in. If you are interested in being part of Women United or helping with this event, please contact info@unitedwayccfl.org.
