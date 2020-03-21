Many of us are now walking around stunned by the progression of COVID-19 international crisis. If anyone had told me just last month that the world leaders would cancel events, sports, meetings, close restaurants and suspend schools, I would've declared that person a conspiracy theorist.
Unfortunately, it's the new world we live in. There's a lot of speculation going around and people are deeply concerned. Many are scared and understandably so. This is serious.
We're all concerned about our families and friends. We worry about local businesses and their employees. Our economy is facing a serious challenge.
We're searching for supplies in case we end up locked down in our homes, as we're seeing in other states, and countries around the world.
Your local newspapers are working harder than ever to chase down all the local news and public safety and health information to keep our communities informed. We're posting breaking news on our websites multiple times daily — as it happens.
As for the coronavirus crisis, I firmly believe our national, state and local authorities are doing everything in their power to stop the spread of this pandemic. I urge everyone to please listen to officials and heed the warnings. Take all the necessary precautions so we can move past this crisis and get back to life the way it should be.
Your local newspaper is considered essential to serving the public with news and information during a crisis. We will continue to publish online and in print to keep you informed.
Glen Nickerson is the publisher and editor for the daily Sun Newspapers.
