Most folks who moved to Florida from another state can relate to author Rob Hill Sr.’s quote, “My goal is to build a life I don’t need a vacation from.”
We are blessed with an abundance of sunshine, fresh air and coastlines full of wide-open spaces, just outside our front doors. You don’t necessarily need a vacation, you simply need to take advantage of a day at the beach (or nearby theme park, if that’s your idea of a getaway).
When you live in Florida, you don’t have to travel far to feel those Vacation Vibes. You don’t even have to leave Charlotte County to have the ultimate “travel” experience.
As United Way of Charlotte County (UWCC) wraps up our annual campaign, we invite you to help us reach our campaign goal through the purchase of a chance to win the Ultimate Travel Package, valued at over $2,000.
This prize package, and other small prizes, are possible from the generosity of many local businesses who know the value in giving back. Campaign Cabinet Co-Chair Julie Price says, “It is great to see so many local businesses come together to support our community through the Ultimate Travel Package giveaway.”
The Ultimate Prize Package is overflowing with local get-away goodies perfect for a Charlotte County stay-cation, but it also includes a $250 Allegiant travel voucher and a free week of long-term parking at Punta Gorda Airport if you prefer to see something other than palm trees and sand for a few days.
But what is even better than a vacation, stay-cation, or anything in between is knowing that your giving made an impact on your community — our community.
“All donations to United Way of Charlotte County help local families in need,” says Price. When you give to UWCC, you are helping ALICE. ALICE individuals and families are those in our community who are working paycheck to paycheck, struggling to make ends meet. These Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed families work hard but are unable to get ahead or save for a rainy day.
As of the 2020 ALICE Report, 40% of Charlotte County families fell under the ALICE threshold. These numbers have undoubtedly grown because of the pandemic. The need was already great, and now it is greater. UWCC uses local donor dollars to support ALICE through programs that provide rent, mortgage and utility assistance and free tax preparation.
Our end-of-campaign fundraiser lets you give while also having a chance to receive. Donations in increments of $20 will support the work UWCC does every day to break the cycle of poverty and enter you for a chance to win the Ultimate Travel Package or another phenomenal prize. Every $100 donation gets a bonus chance at those amazing prizes.
Our campaign ends on March 31, so you need to get your tickets before then. Everyone that donates at www.UCareToWin.com will be invited to a VIP Reception at 4:30 p.m. on April 1 at The Wyvern Hotel.
The live drawing will be at 5:30 p.m. at Perch 360, or you can tune in to Facebook live for all the fun!
“We’re so thankful for the support of those that have entered the Ultimate Travel Package, and we can’t wait to see you at The Wyvern on April 1,” says Kaley Miller, Campaign Cabinet Co-Chair.
Charlotte County is a great place to live, work, and play. Get a chance at local prizes while giving a chance at educational success, financial stability and health and wellness to your neighbors. Your chance at local vacation vibes will help make local impact. More details and a link to give can be found at www.UCareToWin.com
