As Dave Ramsey lists them, the four walls are food, shelter (including utilities), transportation and basic clothing.
Ramsey recommends these be the first items on your budget especially when you have, “more month than money.” The impacts of COVID-19 placed many families in this situation for the first time ever, or at least the first time in a long time.
United Way of Charlotte County (UWCC) agrees that these “four walls” are crucial for individuals and families to survive. Financial stability for Charlotte County residents is one of our three priorities. And if you are struggling to maintain the four walls of your home, we are here to help.
Charlotte County Community Organizations Active in Disaster (COAD) is a public/private partnership that acts as the point of entry to assist residents who are struggling financially as a result of COVID-19. Funding is available for rent/mortgage, utilities and some childcare. UWCC provides the COAD’s assistance for vulnerable individuals and families who are on the verge of homelessness through Season of Sharing grant funds.
Season of Sharing was created 20 years ago by the Community Foundation of Sarasota County and Herald-Tribune Media Group. Since its inception, over 3 million dollars have been invested in Charlotte County to help close to 4,000 residents. UWCC is currently using its role as the fiscal agent for Season of Sharing to provide the critical relief for families effected with COVID-19 through the COAD.
Renee Rebhan, Homeless Education Liaison with Charlotte County Public Schools, agrees that families who are struggling to make their rent or mortgage payments should apply. “That will keep some families from becoming homeless,” Rebhan said.
When homelessness isn’t prevented, the children in the family can be impacted both at home and at school. Rebhan shared that when families lose housing for economic or other reasons, they often “double up” with a family member or friend. This can lead to children changing schools, to the detriment of their academic success. Rebhan said, “Kids who change schools frequently may fall significantly behind in their education. That is why the McKinney-Vento Act gives homeless students the right to remain in the school they were attending and be provided with transportation if necessary.”
The Charlotte County Public Schools Homeless Education Project can connect eligible families with school supplies, transportation to and from school, assistance with school enrollment forms, obtaining school physicals, and other records as needed, and more. “We can help make things consistent and normal and provide them everything they need to be successful in school,” Rebhan said.
Whether it is help for paying this month’s rent or mortgage payment, or help ensuring your children stay in school and have access to everything they need to succeed academically, that help is available.
To apply for financial assistance, apply at www.COADFL.org or call 2-1-1. To discuss your child’s situation with the CCPS Homeless Education Project, call Renee Rebhan at 941-875-8930 or 941-255-7480. More information on the Homeless Education Project can be found at www.yourcharlotteschools.net/Page/16965.
For more information, please call the United Way of Charlotte County at 941-627-3539. Mission: Mobilizing the power of our community to break the cycle of poverty.
Angie Matthiessen is the executive director of the United Way of Charlotte County.
