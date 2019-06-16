When Adams Publishing Group bought the Sun Coast Media Group newspapers, the new owners saw great newspapers that made a difference every day in the lives of the people in the area’s communities.
Real differences. Tangible differences.
After being named president of the Florida arm of Adams Publishing Group, I got to see how the reporters and all of our staff care passionately about our communities – about the residents, the businesses and the quality of life.
Here, we all understand that we can make a difference, whether it’s with providing you hard-hitting breaking news or with giving you tips on what to do this weekend.
This Wednesday, we are going to show you a new, vibrant way we plan to get you the information you need. While other newspapers are giving up print media and focusing almost entirely on websites and phone apps, we understand that our readers also want a great newspaper they can hold in their hands.
Get ready for Wednesday.
Many of you have already experienced our new websites and E-editions but in three days, you are going to experience a new look to your print newspaper. We have spared no expense to bring you a newspaper that is larger, with new sections and even with some new, innovative ways of presenting local news.
We have enlisted the help of one of the best designers in the country to help us create this “new” newspaper. Yes, it will be different than what you are used to. But because of many discussions with readers and business leaders who already enjoy our paper and because of conversations with those who do not, we are launching what we believe will be something spectacular.
Your newspaper is going to have a better order to it, and it will “read” better. At the same time, it will provide you more local content than ever before. We are not just making a prettier newspaper — we are changing how we write and how we position photos, stories and ads.
Have you ever asked someone you see every day if they did something different to themselves but you just couldn’t put a finger on it? That has been happening for the past few months as we have changed our approach to headlines and photography.
We have had many tell us that the paper is better but just can’t tell us why. Well, on Wednesday, you will be able to say why. We hope it will be, “Wow, new haircut, new clothes, new shoes with a new car and house!”
Trust me, we will be very different.
Thank you for being a loyal reader. Enjoy your new “old” newspaper. Tell your friends about how much you like it. Encourage them to subscribe.
As we like to say about our readers, you get to be the smartest person in the room.
Mike Beatty is president of Adams Publishing Group of Florida.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.