PORT CHARLOTTE — Representatives from Comcast are estimating that most local customers should have service restored by Saturday.
In a recent statement, the company stated that customers in Port Charlotte, Punta Gorda and the Cape Haze area of Englewood should see service predominantly restored by Oct. 15; customers on Don Pedro Island can expect service to be restored by Oct. 21.
In a press release from Monday, Comcast stated that the company had 1,700 workers on the ground across southwestern Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian.
"For our customers in our restoration areas, we hear you and understand your frustration," the press release read. "No matter the circumstances, our crews will continue to work until we have restored services for every impacted customer."
Comcast defined "predominantly restored" areas as meaning that their network in these locations was operational again and "approximately 90 percent of customers" in those areas had services restored.
The company also noted that a number of areas have already been predominantly restored by Monday, including Arcadia in DeSoto County and the city of Sarasota.
Other impacted areas, such as North Port or the Sarasota County portion of Englewood, could expect to see service restored as early as Tuesday.
When asked about service restoration previously, Comcast representatives noted that their workers often had to wait for electric service to be restored to an area before they could begin work on internet service.
Comcast also reiterated its commitment to Charlotte County at a County Commission meeting Tuesday, where company representative Jen Boyett presented a $5,000 check donation toward the Veterans Memorial at William R. Gaines Jr. Memorial Park.
Boyett spoke briefly at the meeting, expressing relief that Gaines Park had only suffered minor damage.
She also noted that Comcast's Xfinity store on Tamiami Trail had re-opened, while the mobile internet access site remained open for those who needed it.
"We thank you for your patience," Boyett said at the meeting.
Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch accepted the donation on behalf of Gaines Park.
"They've been a great community partner," Deutsch said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.