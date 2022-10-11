Comcast truck (copy)

Comcast Corp. 

PORT CHARLOTTE — Representatives from Comcast are estimating that most local customers should have service restored by Saturday.

In a recent statement, the company stated that customers in Port Charlotte, Punta Gorda and the Cape Haze area of Englewood should see service predominantly restored by Oct. 15; customers on Don Pedro Island can expect service to be restored by Oct. 21.


