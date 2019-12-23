PORT CHARLOTTE — Santa beat out chocolate chip pancakes if long lines are a measure Monday at Charlotte County Fire Station 12.
It looked like hundreds of children, their parents and grandparents were lined up to see Santa at the longstanding Santa Firehouse Breakfast sponsored by Fawcett Memorial Hospital.
It was the second of a two-day tour for Santa and his crew. On Friday, they put on a similar party in the Englewood area, filling up Station 4 in South Gulf Cove with the smells of pancakes and sausage, complete with Santa bearing gifts. The Englewood event was sponsored by Englewood Community Hospital.
The best part of Breakfast with Santa?
“I get to see all the firefighters,” said Presley Shaffer, 8, of Deep Creek.
“We’ve actually been coming for years,” said Presley’s mom, Billy Shaffer.
For many children, this is the first day of Christmas vacation.
“All the kids are really excited,” said Michael Peets, assistant administrator for Fawcett.
Behind the Santa beard, Charlotte County Fire Marshal Scott Morris listened to the various requests from children. Hannah Jones, 7, asked for a unicorn. Her brother, Benjamin, asked for a sweater and Nolan, 6, for Spider-Man stuff.
They all got a stuffed animal, donated by PetSmart.
Fawcett donated the food and CEO Bill Hawley donned an apron.
“Fawcett does amazing work for the community,” said parent Ashley Maher. “We are very grateful for them.”
Charlotte County Commissioners Joe Tiseo and Bill Truex manned the food station, serving the chocolate chip pancakes and sausage. Two deputy chiefs, Mike Davis and Jason Fair, used ketchup squeeze bottles to make the pancakes. Leftover sausage from the second breakfast went to the Homeless Coalition, retired Fire Chief Maryann Taylor said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.