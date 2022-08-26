NORTH PORT — Sunday's stand-up comedy benefit to help WKDW-FM Radio replace equipment lost to a lightning strike is sold out, confirmed the venue's owner Mike Austin, of Olde World Restaurant.
Manager David Tavarez said 120 have made reservations for Sunday and that the show price of $15 per person would go to the radio station, with the restaurant collecting proceeds from food and drink.
Also at the benefit will be a 50/50 and raffles which will raise additional money for the station.
If 120 patrons pay $15 each, that would raise $1,800 for WKDW.
Meanwhile, donations to help the station have been coming in, but more is needed, said WKDW's executive director, R.J. Malloy.
"We're about three-fourths of the way there," he said.
Previously, Malloy thought damages would amount to about $10,000, but he said it had been a while since the station had to buy any electronic equipment and the original estimates were found to be below what is actually needed.
Due to inflation and supply chain issues, the cost estimate is now somewhere between $15,000 and $18,000, he said.
Also, getting parts will take time, and it is unknown when the station will be able to return to live broadcasts.
Malloy in July told The Daily Sun it could be weeks before the station could resume live broadcasts.
Meanwhile, the station has been streaming online at kdwradio.com.
WKDW-FM 97.5 is an ABC radio affiliate and internet radio service. Its 46 show hosts and radio programs of many genres reach more than 50 countries and about 27,000 IP addresses.
The station's woes began as storms rolled throughout southwest Florida on July 23. Lightning took out the station's electronic equipment including two antennas and the tower which broadcast live FM programs.
One of the unknown cost factors is the 300-foot transmission line which costs $12 per foot. If that is damaged, it will have to be replaced, Malloy said.
But it's still unknown the true extent of damages the station sustained.
"When we turn the transmitter on, we will know," he said.
But one thing is certain: a lightning strike will unlikely be able to disrupt the station's live broadcasts in the future.
Malloy said the station invested in a $2,500 piece of equipment manufactured in Arizona that would stop lightning from building up a charge on the tower.
Beside the fundraising event, organizations and individuals have donated cash to help get WKDW back on the air live.
Malloy said, "We've had some amazing donations."
He said the North Port Police Officers Association donated $250 and the North Port Seventh Day Adventist Church gave $1,000 to the station.
"A little old lady came in with a cane," and she gave $10, saying it was for her radio station, Malloy added.
He said community support for the station has been "amazing."
