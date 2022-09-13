The 2022 10th annual “Comedy for a Cause” cast includes, first row, from left, Darcy Woods, Jami Joannes and Blair Lovejoy; second row, Dr. Chris Constance, director; Justin Brand, Dave Robbins, Dr. Jim Tietsworth and Matt Butcosk.
The 10th annual “Comedy for a Cause” cast performs the improv game, “Big Picture” to kick off their improv performance Friday in Punta Gorda to more than 300 audience members at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center.
The 2022 10th annual “Comedy for a Cause” cast includes, first row, from left, Darcy Woods, Jami Joannes and Blair Lovejoy; second row, Dr. Chris Constance, director; Justin Brand, Dave Robbins, Dr. Jim Tietsworth and Matt Butcosk.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
The 10th annual “Comedy for a Cause” cast performs the improv game, “Big Picture” to kick off their improv performance Friday in Punta Gorda to more than 300 audience members at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center.
PUNTA GORDA — The 2022 “Comedy for a Cause” improv cast performed 90 minutes of improv comedy to more than 300 guests and friends in Punta Gorda.
The 10th annual “Comedy for a Cause” took place at at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center on Friday night.
The cast consisted of local community leaders who worked over the past four months to raise funds and rehearse for a one-night performance.
First-time performers included Darcy Woods, Jami Joannes, Blair Lovejoy, Justin Brand, Dr. Jim Tietsworth and Matt Butcosk, under the direction of director, Dr. Chris Constance.
Blair Lovejoy received the “Sponsors Award,” “People’s Choice Award” and “Grand Overall Fundraising Award.”
Dave Robbins was selected “Judges’ Choice” by the 19 former CFAC Alumni cast members, who were recognized during the 10th annual “Comedy for a Cause.”
Funds raised from donations and the “Curtain Call” auction were raised for the upcoming performances of the Charlotte Players, KidsOnStage, the Charlotte Players summer drama camp, and the Charlotte County Imagination Library.
It is the largest fundraiser each year for the Charlotte Players.
Plans are underway for the 11th annual Comedy for a Cause.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.