PUNTA GORDA — A diverse group of local professionals make up this year’s ensemble for “Comedy for a Cause,” on Sept. 9 where they’ll perform improvisational skits while raising money for nonprofits.
Presented by Charlotte Players, the event began a decade ago in the manner of the TV show, “Whose Line is it Anyway?”
Sherrie Moody, executive director of Charlotte Players, and executive producer and emcee Steve Lineberry introduced the cast at a reveal party in early August.
Performing skits will be Justin Brand, director of community engagement for Charlotte County Foundation; Matt Butcosk of Re/Max Palm Realty; Jami Joannes, director of business development at Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce; Blair Lovejoy, sales manager for Westchester Gold; Dave Robbins, manager of the Punta Gorda Waffle House; ophthalmologist Dr. Jim Tietsworth; and Darcy Woods, marketing coordinator for Wrightway Emergency Services.
No one in the ensemble is a professional performer. The director, Chris Constance, is a doctor and county commissioner.
“I’ve always had a love for stand-up comedy since a young child,” Constance said.
He performed with the ensemble for the first two years and served as director from the third year until now.
He said the concept of holding an improv event for charity was the brainchild of Marie LaBrosse, who was active with the Charlotte Players for many years.
Constance said she pointed out to him that the county has “Charlotte County’s Got Talent” and “Dancing with the Charlotte Stars,” so why not have a Charlotte Players fundraising improv event based on “Whose Line is it Anyway?”
Constance said he’s always been a fan of Drew Carey who hosted the show, and thought it was a great idea.
He explained the difference between stand-up comedy and improv. In stand-up, the comedian watches for the audience reaction, then retools the script, so to speak, for the next audience as the comic knows what will work best by their reaction.
But in improv, nothing is scripted and the player must answer quickly using the first response that comes to mind, while still making the response entertaining.
Blair Lovejoy said she’s not new to performing.
“I’ve been performing since I was 12 years old, focusing mostly on musical comedies,” Lovejoy said. “I’ve done a lot of shows with Charlotte Players, but I have been out of it for the last few years.”
She said she is “happy to be back” and that if she didn’t work in her present profession, she would work in musical comedy.
The bios of all the players can be found on the Charlotte Players’ Facebook page.
Improv participant Matt Butcosk said he grew up in central Pennsylvania. He might have the most diverse background; some of his former jobs ranged from “chicken catcher to disc jockey to cabinet maker to dock worker.”
Now a real estate agent with Re/Max Palm Realty, Butcosk said he tells his clients, “I’m just a farm boy.”
He also is a professional car race photographer and friends with fellow photographer Steve Lineberry, who, he said, recruited him to perform in the event.
As a teen some 40 years ago, Butcosk earned $7.50 an hour catching chickens from a friend’s barn, then bringing them to a transport truck and placing them in crates where they’d be brought to a processing plant.
After high school he became a disc jockey and went on to hold other skilled trades jobs. His claim to fame, he said, was making cabinets for Michael J. Fox’s home.
“Comedy for a Cause” offers two tiers of tickets: $90 for VIP dinner and show, and $30 for just the show.
Door open at 6 p.m. for VIP ticket holders and at 7:15 p.m. for show ticket holders.
They can be purchased by contacting Charlotte Players by phone at 941-255-1022 or through its website www.charlotteplayers.org. Donations can be made directly with any cast member or by visiting the Charlotte Players website and clicking on the event link.
All donations to the performers benefit Charlotte Players, the Charlotte County Imagination Library, and Kids Onstage.
Those who don’t attend but want to take place in the online auction can do so — it begins at 6 p.m. on Sept. 1 and ends at 8:30 p.m. the night of the event.
Moody said there will be more than 100 auction items and trip offerings this year, including signed sports memorabilia.
