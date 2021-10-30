MURDOCK — Charlotte County Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch is heralding the upcoming memorials at the Williams R. Gaines Veterans Memorial Park on Edgewater Drive.

Work has begun on a memorial to military veterans from all branches, along with one dedicated to first responders in the community.

The formal groundbreaking ceremonies will be held on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, at the park.

