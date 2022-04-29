PORT CHARLOTTE - Students and families filed into the gymnasium Thursday afternoon for the inaugural "Gear Up for the Youth" event at Port Charlotte High School.
Punta Gorda Police Department and Charlotte County Sheriff's Office officials set up tables at the event, providing free helmets to kids and tips for how to fasten them.
At the other end of the gym, the Florida Department of Transportation partnered with the local Metropolitan Planning Organization to hand out safety tools like stickers and lights.
"Bike safety is imperative for this area — for everywhere, really," said Betty-Ann Sherer, a planner with the MPO.
The Bike Safety event was held in part as a memorial for Keoni Kau, a 15-year-old student who was killed when he was struck by a car while riding his bicycle across U.S. 41/Tamiami Trail in Murdock in February.
As the crowd started to grow inside the gymnasium, students from the Diversity and Reunification Team began to raffle off a series of bicycles that had been donated by the event's sponsors.
The event was organized by DART members, who credited their experience working with law enforcement through the Youth Advisory Council for how they were able to prepare the event so quickly.
"This issue hits home, and it has to touch all of our hearts," said junior Kajsa Carlsen, a member of DART.
"Parents should not have to worry about the risks their children face coming to school," senior Nicholas Nease said.
Senior Xavier Gauthier advised peers to reach out to adults in the community for issues they care about, praising Punta Gorda Police Chief Pam Davis for supporting their efforts.
"You can always find a way to make your community a better place," Gauthier said.
Mistyblu Goodapple, Keoni's mother, also attended the event, accepting a yearbook in memory of her son.
Goodapple said the family is still coping with the loss of Kau, whose full name was Keali'ikoa A Keonili'i Wayne Kau.
"I'm doing the best I can," Goodapple said, who attended with her father Duane Long.
At times she teared up as people paid their condolences.
The teens who organized it first turned to Punta Gorda Police to see if they could get bicycle helmets. Charlotte County Public Schools Superintendent Steve Dionisio and other administrators and school personnel getting involved, along with the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office, and more.
Bike, special helmets, and other prizes were given away throughout the four-hour event.
A giant screen displayed multiple choice answers for bicycle safety and students were interacting with the quiz via their smartphones.
One of the answers: 1.6 million crashes are caused by drivers using cellphones.
Several community leaders spoke, including Davis who stressed the importance of bicycle safety to help prevent crashes like the one that killed Kau.
Goodapple added drivers also have a responsibility for safety on the road.
Several public officials appeared later on at the safety event, including Davis, Sheriff Bill Prummell and Punta Gorda Mayor Lynne Matthews.
The bikes raffled off at the event were donated by Walmart, Charlotte County Mowing, Jr. Reclaiming Bicycles and Repairs, and Community Policing; other sponsors included Publix, Zaxby's, Suncoast Credit Union and Gettel Automotive.
Goodapple appreciated the teens who brought the idea to fruition.
"I'm super-proud of these kids for organizing this," Goodapple said.
