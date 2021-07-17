A proposal to build a small commercial strip next to homes on Peachland and Loveland boulevards received a rare thumbs down from Charlotte County staff this week.
The Planning and Zoning Advisory Board Monday voted 3-1 against recommending the project. The proposal goes before county commissioners on Sept. 14.
A Coral Gables-based developer called Loveland 1009 LLC has petitioned the county to rezone three residential lots totaling less than an acre from low density residential to commercial. Properties across from the location are commercial including a Publix grocery store and a Firestone tire store. But properties immediately adjacent are all residential or vacant residential.
County staff issued an unusual statement saying the proposal does not meet the requirements of the county’s comprehensive plan.
“It’s not very often that staff finds something that’s not in compliance,” said Zoning Official Shaun Cullinan. “It is our professional opinion that this is pure encroachment into a residential neighborhood.”
The developer’s lawyer, Geri Waksler, delivered a lengthy legal argument attempting to undermine the county staff’s disapproval.
Waksler said of county planner, Jie Shao, “she just doesn’t like this project, and it seems that she tortured the clear language of the comprehensive plan...to find (the project) inconsistent with the comprehensive plan.”
Cullinan responded to Waksler saying, “I take umbrage with Ms. Waksler’s comment about Ms. Shao just not liking the project...(Shao) has the utmost integrity.”
Waksler argued the county permits commercial within residential areas to encourage walkable neighborhoods. She said the project would only allow a 6,000-square-foot building with approximately five businesses. This would leave room for a 25-foot buffer, 30 parking spaces and an existing sidewalk, she said.
Cullinan said the county only encourages commercial in residential if it’s enclosed within residential. The area at Peachland and Loveland is a dividing line between a residential neighborhood and a major commercial district near the interstate.
Waklser pointed to other areas such as Deep Creek and Punta Gorda where small commercial strips border residential. Those commercial strips came before the residences, Cullinan countered.
There may be enclosed commercial opportunities in the future for places such as South Gulf Cove, Shao said. This would be for creative commercial space within growing residential communities that want some conveniences within the community. The Loveland area has extensive commercial options.
Several neighbors showed up to object.
“I know for a fact that this change will negatively affect the values in this area,” said neighbor Patricia Crowe, who is also a professional property appraiser. “This property is going to take away (neighbors’) right to peace and their right to quiet.”
Advisory board member Paul Bigness said if neighbors object to a request for a zone change, it sets a high bar for the developer.
“Existing owners have rights too,” he said.
