There’s some confusion about who is behind a move to dissolve the Punta Gorda Airport Authority, but the consensus was that money is the motivation.
“It’s pure greed,” Airport Commission Chairman James Herston said Tuesday before the Charlotte County Commission.
Herston’s comments capped debate by commissioners that turned passionate as they struggled to figure out how a plan to eliminate a highly successful airport authority made it to the area’s state legislative team in just a few days without anyone knowing.
They were responding to an unannounced decision last week by Punta Gorda’s City Council to ask for legislative help in possibly taking over the airport, which is not in the city limits. The letter to the legislative delegation asks them to help the city become a principle partner in a public-private partnership at the airport.
Behind this latest move was a failed attempt in November to get the five-member Airport Authority to pursue a privatization plan that could have generated $1.1 billion in private investment over 40 years, Herston said.
Herston actually voted in favor of the plan, along with Airport Commissioner Vanessa Oliver. But three other commissioners opposed the plan, saying why change an airport rated among the top performing in the country. So the plan died before commissioners could vote on dramatically expanding their contract with privatization consultant Andy Vasey.
Punta Gorda Airport was poised to become the first continental U.S. commercial passenger airport to undertake a public-private partnership. And unlike other American airports considering this ownership model, Punta Gorda is the only one considered highly successful.
“It boggles my mind that the city has made a move in this direction,” said Commissioner Joe Tiseo. “Here we are, five commissioners scratching our heads. How is it that our airport authority with five commissioners is on the precipice of being dissolved with 30 seconds of discussion?”
County commissioners have been lobbying against the privatization move. They joined Airport Authority Commissioner Robert Hancik, concerned that the airport authority could become a repository for a huge fund with limited county oversight.
Commissioners were amazed that the City Council’s decision was made without notice, without a vote, without an agenda item, without public debate.
“Does anyone realize the magnitude of what’s going on?” Tiseo asked.
In fact, the City Council called a special meeting Tuesday for Wednesday morning to discuss the issue. That meeting is one day before the council and commissioners meet with the county’s two state representatives and one senator to discuss the upcoming legislative agenda. On that agenda is a rewriting of a 2011 document stating who owns the airport in the event of the dissolution of the airport authority.
County commissioners voted 4-1 to urge the City Council to retract its letter to legislators. Tiseo voted no, saying he wanted more. They also debated methods of ensuring how to maintain control of the airport should the Legislature find a way to give it to the city. Commissioner Chris Constance suggested a lawsuit.
The City Council believed the proposal was suggested by Rep. Mike Grant speaking with the airport consultant Vasey, who in turn contacted City Manager Greg Murray, Mayor Lynn Matthews told the Metropolitan Planning Organization Monday. Grant told The Daily Sun, however, he had no contact with anyone on this. He opposes dissolving the airport authority of which his daughter is a member, although he favors privatization. Vasey did not return calls for comment, nor did Murray.
