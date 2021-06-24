A self-storage developer has promised to protect a band of trees growing along a canal near U.S. 41.
Commissioners debated at length about the loss of trees in Charlotte County, before voting 3-1 to approve a rezoning around a Florida Power and Light substation. This move is expected to result in another self-storage project in the midst of Port Charlotte.
“Please be a good steward of the land, and try to create something that’s not going to be an eyesore, because we’re losing green space every day in this county,” said Commissioner Chris Constance to developer and Airport Commissioner James Herston. Constance voted against the rezoning.
Commissioner Joe Tiseo noted the utility company that owns the 12-acre site is allowed by law to do more than a regular land owner. FPL could take down all the trees, if it wanted, Tiseo said, so why not let Herston’s Save It All Self Storage, LLC pursue the more modest project.
“I’m finding myself more supportive of moving forward based on the fact that there’s no opposition to this, and all the other things we’ve been talking about today,” Tiseo said.
He added that commissioners should now consider whether they need to beef up official green space protections for the county in light of the current development boom.
“It may be time to take another look,” Tiseo said of county regulations.
Neighbors did show up to object in an earlier meeting in March, after which commissioners in a divided vote sent the proposal to the state for comment. Since then, Herston said, he has met with some of the neighbors and listened to their concerns. Those concerns are for losing the forest of trees that has been growing for decades in an otherwise dense suburban and commercial area.
The request is to rezone from public lands and parks to commercial. Constance pressed staff to present the history of the land, which Zoning Official Shaun Cullinan joked goes back to the Dead Sea Scrolls.
Planner Jie Shao reported that the power station was built in 1960. This is pre-zoning, so it was not until 1988 that the county zoned the land public facilities and parks to match the current use.
Why is the county so focused on intensifying development along commercial corridors such as U.S. 41, Constance asked.
“If you want this stuff, go to Miami,” he said.
The other option is to build in residential or agricultural areas, Cullinan said, which is not popular.
Herston said his history with the county, dating back to 1985, demonstrates his environmental integrity.
“I know trees are a little bit of an issue here,” he said, and then demanded of the commission: “I’d like to know who knows my development morals with respect to trees and animals?”
Herston said he and Commissioner Ken Doherty, when Doherty was practicing as a civil engineer, were responsible for saving numerous heritage oaks along Quesada Avenue during earlier development projects. Many of the heritage oaks, however, he said were lost to Hurricane Charley.
His project will keep FPL from building over the whole lot, Herston said.
Rather than rewriting the entitlement to demand a conservation easement for the trees along the canal, commissioners asked Herston to give his word.
“I’m going to use the word ‘trust,’ your being a member of our community for decades,” said Doherty.
