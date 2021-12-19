MURDOCK — Commissioners narrowly rejected a zone change request recently that would have benefited a recreational vehicle park developer for land on Shell Creek near the Peace River.
The developer’s expert, however, told commissioners he believes the developer does not need their vote to build a park proposed with 105 upscale vehicles. The developer is RMDC Inc. The county’s legal department does not agree, said Assistant County Attorney Tom David.
The developer’s expert, Jason Green, agreed after the down vote to meet with county staff to debate whether the developer has the right to put in an RV park without any zone change.
The vote to deny the application was 3-2 with Commission Chairman Bill Truex and Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch in the minority.
The denial means the developer cannot increase the development of the 24.6-acre Riverside Drive site from low density residential to medium density — or more homes per acre.
“The roadway is a concern for me,” said Commissioner Joe Tiseo.
Commissioners Chris Constance and Ken Doherty agreed.
Residents of Riverside Drive told the commission that they feared their children would be hit by the large vehicles while waiting for their school bus. Riverside Drive has no shoulder or sidewalks or lighting. Residents said they like to walk or bicycle along the road in a relatively quiet part of the county where some waterfront homes are high value.
In the same neighborhood, however, are two low-cost manufactured home parks built decades ago.
“We want to keep it quiet,” resident Victoria Hooker said. “We want to keep it family oriented. To plop a business in the middle of a residential neighborhood is absurd.”
“I’m not confident in this project with the public safety element,” Tiseo responded.
Without any rezoning, the land is entitled for up to 123 homes, several commissioners noted. The board recently approved a much larger RV park nearby, but it is on a major highway, U.S. 17.
The developer’s expert, Jason Green, said traffic studies used in the state show that a single-family home subdivision will generate far more traffic than an RV park.
“They come in on a weekend. They sit and they stay,” he said of the RVs.
Truex said parks he has seen do not generate much traffic compared to a residential neighborhood. Deutsch noted that the RVS will not have school children generating morning school-bound traffic.
It is a peaceful waterfront neighborhood, Green said.
“It’s a secret that maybe nobody wanted anybody to find out about.”
