With some fiery rhetoric, Charlotte County commissioners pulled the plug Tuesday on a state-sponsored lending program originally intended to encourage energy efficiency in home ownership.
Executives with private lending companies have lined up in the past few weeks to try and talk the Charlotte County Commission out of this move.
These companies now have 180 days to continue operating the Property Assessed Clean Energy or PACE program before it's over.
In that time, commissioners said they expect staff and the industry to come up with a better plan than was presented Tuesday. There may also be new legislation at the state level.
Commissioner Joe Tiseo slammed the program and the lenders.
"The amount of fees alone that they tack on, and they do it under the guise of helping people," he said. "This whole thing is preying on the most vulnerable people, and that's why they can do this. They're in dire straights. Some people have no place to turn. Look what they're turning to — a shark in sheep's clothing."
He grilled several area lending executives on the details of specific loans made locally.
He accused one lender of failing to give him the details he requested.
Eddie Metzger of the Ygrene Energy Fund said the company withheld some details to protect the privacy of borrowers and proprietary information.
"I do not want to be disrespectful to you, because we really respect you. We want to clarify this …We are not hiding anything," Metzger said.
"You're hiding everything," Tiseo shot back.
At issue are loans to property owners, almost entirely residential, who do not qualify for other bank loans. Legislation states that the loans are intended to give these homeowners the ability to retrofit their homes with energy efficient equipment, such as water heaters and air conditioners, so they too can save money on energy.
County staff in the building department and in the tax collector's office alerted commissioners to the problems with the program. The loans are registered as liens against their property, and are paid in annual lump sums along with taxes.
If not paid, homeowners risk losing their property.
"Our office takes the pain, because we have taxpayers literally over my desk, crying over these assessments, not understanding what they bought into," said Charles Bear, director of operations for the tax collector's office. "And I've got no tools and no mechanism by which I can help."
Commissioners noted that many of the loans appeared to be within the bounds of reasonable price. One homeowner spoke in favor of the program.
But Tiseo took apart one loan for a water heater at $8,500 that he said would end up costing the homeowner $18,000 over 15 years including 13-20% fees. He also noted the air conditioning replacement projects ranged from $4.60 per square foot to $9 a square foot.
Community Development Director Ben Bailey said the county has also seen contractors sneak in the cost to replace all of the piping in a home under the guise of a hot water heater project, which violates the intent of the legislation.
"The Legislature has set up a system with no controls over the financing arm of this thing," Tiseo said.
The other commissioners were less hostile to the lenders, but said they agreed with Tiseo that changes proposed by the local lenders were not good enough to continue.
Local lenders had proposed changes such as not allowing the project debt to exceed 20% of the property's value, and limiting the annual payment to no more than 10% of household income. They also proposed more oversight over contractors.
But commissioners noted that Sarasota County set a limit of no more than 4% of a household income. The lenders' proposal would have had a median income household in Charlotte County paying up to $429 a month for a project.
Commissioner Ken Doherty said he wants to see the program continue eventually, but not without providing answers to more questions and better options.
Tiseo responded to other commissioners' concerns saying: "I understand you don't want to throw the baby out with the bath water, but we need to cut the head off this snake."
Commissioner Bill Truex said he sees the issue as a continuation of the county's problem with bad construction contractors who take advantage of trusting, elder homeowners.
"I want to know what we're going to do about that problem," he said.
