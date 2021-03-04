The amount of money owed to Charlotte County Utilities in water bills has passed $600,000, 10 months since the county stopped shutting off customers.
Commissioners have met with fiscal staff and CCU Director Craig Rudy several times in recent weeks to debate how to handle the growing number of delinquent accounts and the growing amount of money the utility is not receiving.
Last March, commissioners decided to stop shutoffs to protect people who were losing the jobs and to ensure access to fresh water during a pandemic. They stopped late fees in April.
The number of delinquent accounts reached 829 in early July and the average owed was $270. By Feb. 24, the number of delinquent accounts had risen to 1,389 and the average owed was $442. While there are dips in the numbers, there has been a steady increase that has not abated, Craig said.
In contrast, the utility typically has about 600 people in arrears, Craig said, and the amount they owe is usually much less, on average. Typically, most people in arrears owe less than $100. Now, that group is less than half of the accounts in arrears. A significant number owe more than $1,000.
Commissioners asked how long the utility could continue to operate in these conditions. Rudy said fiscal offices have advised him he could go up to $1 million in delinquencies. The utility can go higher than other services, Rudy said, because it can place a lien on a home. When the home is sold, the utility is paid off first.
Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch asked if it was most residential or commercial, and Rudy said it is residential that owes the most in number and amount.
Commissioner Joe Tiseo said he was concerned by the number of people not paying, but he was not ready to cut people off yet.
"I don't want to shut anybody's water off during a pandemic, but one of the reasons it may be going up is, if they know their water is not going to get shut off, they simply reprioritize other bills."
Another reason for high delinquency, Tiseo acknowledged, is that the county began raising already high rates in 2018 with three consecutive increases of 7%.
"I wonder if the compounding effect of the rate increase is making it tough to pay the bill," he said.
Rudy said the county's human services department is not seeing the same high levels of unemployment as in the beginning of the pandemic.
Last year, the county was using federal funds to help low income residents affected by the pandemic, but that funding ended, Rudy said.
Board members agreed to wait to find out what happens with the latest federal aid bill for the pandemic, before allowing the utility to resume shut offs for delinquent bills.
In the meantime, Rudy put out a public request to anyone who owes money to the utility, and could afford to pay.
"If you owe us, please make an attempt to pay, because we can't be a piggy bank forever," he said.
If new federal funding arrives, Commission Chair Bill Truex said, the county will be helping those who qualify in terms of income and reason for financial hardship.
