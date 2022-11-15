PORT CHARLOTTE — At least one member of the Charlotte County Commission wants residents and visitors to enjoy public parks, beaches and boat ramps free of parking fees.
"I had floated a while back just making parking no charge," Commissioner Joseph Tiseo said after after watching a slide presentation proposing a gated entry to the Englewood Beach Parking lot.
Tommy Scott, director of community services for the county, had been asked at an earlier meeting to propose alternate plans for parking at Englewood Beach. Currently, people can pay using a smart phone app when they get to the beach, or buy a pass from the county.
His presentation showed the cost of installing a gated entry similar to the one used at Punta Gorda Airport.
During a county workshop Tuesday, Scott presented two options: one costing $75,000 for equipment and installation, and $675,000 for engineering and construction; and the second option costing $175,000 for equipment and installation, and $675,000 for engineering and construction.
The first option would cost $4,000 a month; the second would require a $400 annual server license.
All parking operations use the ParkMobile app for payment or require a parking pass, which is favored by boat owners using the county's boat ramps, staff reported.
Scott said some were having difficulty using the apps, which came into use during the pandemic when the pay-by-space parking stations were eliminated.
"I appreciate the presentation and some of the options here," Tiseo said to Scott. "(But) I had floated a while back just making the parking no charge … prior to 1992, that's how it was done."
Tiseo said he didn't know why "the expenses that are generated from the beach can't be part of the budget like other parks that don't charge parking fees and are just built into the budget."
He said making parking free would eliminate "a lot of issues with managing this new type of parking thing. It's mechanical and it's going to take maintenance, as you said."
Tiseo said software updates and other expenses would be involved, as pointed out by Scott.
"I just think our taxpayers have supported us so much in beach renourishment," Tiseo said. "Everybody pays for that — everybody in the county."
He said there's a contribution from people closest to the water and some $2 million from people east of the Myakka River.
"Everybody's paying into the beach. It's a common element for everybody and it's not exclusive for certain people. Anybody can go to that beach."
"I don't want to nickel and dime them anymore for parking. They're paying for these amenities. They've given us the sales tax to build these parks."
Tiseo said the county entices people to come to Charlotte County which is a boating community "and then we charge them to use their boat. I just think we're past that."
He also said taxpayers "have helped us so much in meeting our capital needs."
Tiseo said the board should "move in the direction of no parking fees."
Scott said there are user fees for community services, and that while the parking fees don't cover all of the expenses, they do provide a part of the funding.
Tiseo said exemptions would be paying for pavilion use and facility fees for personal events.
As an example, Tiseo pointed out that the splash pad at McGuire Park costs the county $1 million, yet there is no fee to use it.
Scott asked Tiseo whether he meant to waive fees just at Englewood Beach, and Tiseo answered, "I'm not going to discriminate from one park to the next."
Should the BOCC decide to eliminate parking fees, areas that would be free along with Englewood Beach would include: Placida boat ramp, Ainger Creek boat ramp, El Jobean boat ramp, Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary Park, Port Charlotte Beach, Spring Lake Park and Harbour Heights Park.
In 2022, the above yielded $164,086.50 in net revenues, while parking passes of three-months, six-months along with annual passes brought in $136,681.95.
