Englewood Beach parking

An Englewood Beach parking meter kiosk without the metering machine. Beachgoers must pay online or purchase a pass to legally park at the beach.  

 SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER

PORT CHARLOTTE — At least one member of the Charlotte County Commission wants residents and visitors to enjoy public parks, beaches and boat ramps free of parking fees.

"I had floated a while back just making parking no charge," Commissioner Joseph Tiseo said after after watching a slide presentation proposing a gated entry to the Englewood Beach Parking lot.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments