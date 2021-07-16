Charlotte County Commission Chairman Bill Truex was elected first vice president of the Florida Association of Counties during the organization’s annual business meeting earlier this month.
Truex had previously served as second vice president for FAC.
“I’m honored by the confidence my fellow commissioners have shown in me to serve the Florida Association of Counties in this new role,” Truex said in a statement. “I believe strongly in FAC’s mission of giving counties a voice in vital policy decisions at the state and federal levels. I look forward to addressing the challenges counties face and building on relationships at all levels of government to better serve our constituents.”
As first vice president, Truex will help to guide the association’s policy and initiatives.
“Commissioner Truex is a consistent and driven advocate for local voices, and his determination to not only protect but better our communities remains unparalleled,” said FAC Executive Director Ginger Delegal. “The association relied tremendously on his leadership as second vice president, and we’re excited to watch him further his ongoing fight for counties with this new position.”
Truex has also served as FAC’s District 30 representative since 2015 and served on the board of directors in 2018-19. He has served as co-vice chairman of the Public Safety Committee since 2015 and served on the Water Committee since 2019.
