Charlotte County Commissioner Joe Tiseo wants more property owners to be notified whenever a new land use project is proposed near them.
Today, commissioners will discuss Tiseo’s proposal to increase the notification boundary to 1,000 feet on all sides of a land-use change project. These are projects in which commissioners must decide whether to permit a land use change, zone change or change that requires development change.
Development is booming in the county, and projects are affecting people, Tiseo said. “We’re going through a lot of growing pains right now.”
“It goes to our guiding principles,” Tiseo said, including goals of improving communications and citizen engagement.
The county has already increased the notification distance from 250 feet on all sides of a new proposal, to 500 feet. That has worked well, Tiseo asserted at the board’s meeting this past Tuesday. The cost was not prohibitive. Tiseo noted that the cost of notification is borne by the developer who is requesting the land-use change.
The County Commission meets at 9 a.m. today in Commission Chambers at 18500 Murdock Circle.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.