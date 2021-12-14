MURDOCK — Big decisions on what to do with the empty Cultural Center of Charlotte County will not happen for many months, commissioners said Tuesday.
All five commissioners agreed that they don't see the county operating any or much of the 177,000-square-foot facility in the mid-century Parkside neighborhood.
And they all agreed to take up an offer of the Charlotte Community Foundation. That offer is to hire an outside consultant to conduct a needs assessment that would include meeting with groups of residents throughout the county.
Commissioner Chris Constance insisted the county would not be tearing down the facility.
"We’re not selling it. We’re not knocking it down. We’re going to repurpose it. … We’re going to go low and slow. We’re going to get it right," Constance said.
The 1965 center lost its operational nonprofit on Dec. 3 when the last staff left and the board of Cultural Center board of directors turned over the keys. The nonprofit blamed the pandemic for keeping the senior citizens at home for the past two years.
Commissioner Joe Tiseo said the county had conducted a "deep dive" into the operations of the nonprofit, however, and found problems.
"Tenants there supported that it wasn't run as efficient as it should have been. I’ll leave it at that," Tiseo said.
The Cultural Center management has said the center did not have financial problems before the pandemic.
Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch told the public that the board had been "blindsided" by the actions of the nonprofit that has run the center for at least 20 years. In October, nonprofit Director Stephen Carter sent a letter to the county saying that the center needed $300,000 from the county or it would close in November.
Deutsch said he was a resident when the center opened, and there was indeed nothing to do at that time. Times are different now, he said.
"I believe times have changed but in my mind the Cultural Center still plays a role and will play a role for the heartbeat of Charlotte County. With that being said, we have a lot of homework to do … but I still think we need the Cultural Center," he said.
Community Foundation Executive Director Ashley Maher told The Daily Sun after the meeting that the foundation board is prepared to meet now on the plan to hire an outside consultant. They will use an estate donation left by James and Marian Pennoyer to pay for the project.
Asked if the foundation would some day take over operation of the center building, Maher said it's too soon to say.
The foundation would conduct a national search for a consultant that can reach the entire community for a decision of this breadth, she said.
Earlier in the day, seniors spoke at public comment on both sides of the issue.
"You've got a big decision, but please keep the center open," Bob Raymond said. "I'm 75 years old. I was looking forward to learning Spanish and I was going to learn tap dance."
Ted Ehmann said it may be necessary to sell the facility, but don't give up on continuing education as an activity for county residents.
"By all means, sell the white elephant that is the Cultural Center of Charlotte County, but don't throw the baby out with the bathwater," he said.
Residents should not have to drive to other counties to continue their education, he said, adding that the Cultural Center offered more than lessons on how to play cards.
