Who should pay the local cost of keeping thousands of unemployed people from losing their homes, Charlotte County commissioners debated this week.
All five board members agreed to pay $250,000 to a local coalition of county government and nonprofits helping the recently unemployed pay mounting bills for food, electricity, housing, cars and phones. That is just the figure for this week, Human Services Director Carrie Walsh told the commission.
As of Tuesday, the Community Organization Active in Disaster had paid out $250,000 in assistance. They did not have a number of people served by Tuesday, but as of the previous Friday, COAD had served 159 households out of 1,390 applications requesting approximately $1.8 million. Fund release has been delayed by several factors including applicants waiting for proper documentation.
The coalition set up a website in a matter of days after Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered restaurants and non-essential businesses to close. The funding has helped people who could not get unemployment checks, because the state unemployment system crashed.
Walsh said unemployment projections for Charlotte County are expected to reach 30% soon, given the county's heavy dependence on restaurant, hotel and retail jobs.
"That's staggering," she said.
The unemployment figure is based on projections by MoneyGeek.com for the Punta Gorda metropolitan area. Its website states that it uses figures from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics plus figures from local agencies and projections from top economists.
Commissioner Chris Constance said he is frustrated that local government is expected to use its property tax dollars to rescue people, when that is the job of state and federal government.
"Where is the federal government?" he asked. "Why are we on the front lines? Where is the cavalry?"
Commissioners were particularly frustrated to hear that Lee County received millions of dollars in state-funneled federal dollars, because its population is over the 500,000 funding threshold. Charlotte County got nothing with a population below 200,000.
Constance said the federal government should be making sure the states give out the money fairly.
"At times when you need some oversight, it's not there," he groused.
Commissioner Joe Tiseo said the county can't wait for federal and state government to act.
"When you ask, where is the cavalry, it's us," he said. "We are the cavalry. This is the most needy among us."
Commissioners Ken Doherty and Stephen R. Deutsch agreed, however, that the county needs to pressure elected officials in Tallahassee to have federal money released for smaller counties.
"We've got to aggressively go after the funding that we are entitled to," Deutsch said.
Constance thanked his colleagues for the debate.
"This is a very deliberative body," he said. "We don't just rubber stamp things. We talk it out."
