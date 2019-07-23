MURDOCK — Charlotte County is not giving anything away to Sunseeker Resorts by granting a $1 million sewer credit, commissioners insisted Tuesday.
"Some have expressed that we're giving (Sunseeker) something," Commissioner Joe Tiseo said of local citizens. "We're not giving anything away. It's a benefit to rate payers."
The board unanimously approved an agreement negotiated by Charlotte County Utilities and Sunseeker. That agreement charges Sunseeker $2.1 million, which is about $1 million less than the full cost the county calculated.
Commissioners did not discuss who will cover the difference. A $1 million credit is given to Sunseeker for sewer lines, equipment and the lift station it will build.
Charlotte County Utilities Director Craig Rudy said the $1 million doesn't even give credit to Sunseeker for another $500,000 it will spend over 50 years running its section of the sewer.
This agreement is a first for the county, Rudy said. No project this size has hooked up to the local utility before. Sunseeker and the county worked out a method for calculating how much Sunseeker will spend building and maintaining its part of the sewer system.
"It's basically its own little city," Rudy said of the future Sunseeker resort.
That "city", however, will connect its sewer output to Charlotte County's system.
Sunseeker is currently under construction along U.S. 41 at Charlotte Harbor. It is expected to open in the fall of 2020 with three, nine-story towers housing 783 hotel rooms, restaurants, retail, a convention center and a public harborwalk.
The fee is based on a calculation of 783 hotel rooms, 980 restaurant seats, 1,845 convention hall seats and 24,000 units of retail space.
On a smaller scale, a typical homeowner would pay $5,161 to connect one house to county sewers.
"We're coming out somewhere ahead of the credit we're giving them," said Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch. "The reality is, this project is saving Charlotte County money."
Firefighter contract renewed
Commissioners unanimously and without debate approved a two-year contract for the firefighters who also serve as paramedics and emergency medical technicians.
That contract gives the firefighter/medics a 5% pay increase in the coming year and 4% the following year, based on comparable pay in the surrounding area, according to the 108-page contract. In their last contract, pay increases were only 1.5% for each of three years.
Charlotte County is one of three counties in the Suncoast Firefighters and Paramedics Local 2546.
Union President Phillip Vets told the Sun firefighters gave some and got some. They respect the county officials and did not want to appear greedy, he said. They gave up some sick time in exchange for more generous vacation time. Some senior officers gave up some hours of vacation as well, he said.
The county did not immediately respond to requests from the Sun for the average salaries of firefighters. The new contract sets a minimum wage of $47,385 for a firefighter/EMT and a maximum of $76,765. For firefighters who are paramedics, the minimum is $54,879 and maximum is $88,901. Officers range from $64,131 to $125,543.
