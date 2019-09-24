Cheney Brothers Inc. just got a 10-year tax break from Charlotte County in exchange for a promise to build an $8.6 million expansion with 30 more higher-paying jobs.
Commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved the incentive financing worth an estimated $569,175 in lost taxes. The estimated net benefit to the county in this time period is $910,883. This is the second tax incentive the company has received, with the first being in 2016 shortly after they opened a new facility near the Punta Gorda Airport. At that time, the company promised to hire 380. They have exceeded that at 467 employees currently earning an average salary of $62,122.
“We’ll get our money back in less than six years,” said Economic Development Director Dave Gammon, “and hopefully keep one of our best corporation citizens.”
CBI is a family-owned food distribution company that works extensively with restaurants, delivering food, selling equipment and providing technical assistance. It started in 1925 with two brothers selling milk and eggs on the side of the road in West Palm Beach, CBI’s Punta Gorda Division President Shane Simmons told the Sun. Today, it has 3,000 employees in Florida, Georgia and North Carolina.
“I see this as a very positive economic move certainly for Cheney Brothers but also for Charlotte County,” said Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch. “They’ve been a strong supporter of county events and activities since I’ve been here.”
After the approval, Simmons told the Sun that the Punta Gorda site has been the company’s fastest growing facility, outpacing growth in the five other facilities. Simmons attributes that to growth in the region stretching from Naples to Tampa.
“We have one of the top, fastest growing metro areas in the U.S.,” he said.
As for Charlotte County, Simmons said the affordability of homes makes the area appealing to employees.
“It’s easier for us to find a workforce here than in Ocala,” he said.
Ocala is the company’s largest site at the moment and was listed as an alternative site for expansion, had Charlotte County decided against the tax incentive.
Construction of the 80,000-square-foot expansion should begin in February, Simmons said, and be complete by November 2020. Even before the expansion, CBI needs to hire about 70 people in Punta Gorda for the upcoming winter season, Simmons said. After the expansion, it might hire another 70, he said. The tax agreement requires 30 jobs with an average salary of $48,000.
Jobs include day and night warehouse workers, office staff, sales people and truck drivers, Simmons said. The highest salaries generally go to the sales people, he said, followed by truck drivers and night selectors. Night selectors earn almost $40 an hour to work in freezers set to -15 degrees.
“I have the lowest turnover rate in the freezer,” Simmons said. “The guys love it ... I don’t know why.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.