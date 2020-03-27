Developers of the West Port community faced a grilling from one commissioner before getting the layout they wanted in a new county agreement.
A divided board agreed Tuesday to allow Kolter Land Partners two entrances to the giant development off U.S. 41, to eliminate a loop road, all in exchange for up-sizing water and sewer lines. The vote was 3-1-1 with Commissioner Chris Constance objecting and Commissioner Joe Tiseo abstaining due to owning a business in the area.
The good news, Kolter Vice President Dave Truxton told the board, is that even with the economic shock underway with the coronavirus pandemic, Kolter is on target for the first model homes by 2021.
"I'm happy to report that I was just out on site, and yes, we do have a considerable amount of activity out on the job site. With all things considered in today's environment, that's very reassuring," Truxton said.
Constance still complained that KL West Port LLC should not have been allowed to eliminate the loop road and that the second entrance should be at their expense. And Charlotte County Utilities should have to pay the county's general fund for any benefit it gets, he said.
"For me, the original plan looks better to have that loop sort of promenade," Constance said, adding later, "That second entrance is going to benefit those homeowners. It's not going to be utilized (by the public) to go to O'Donnell or the aquatics center."
Previous commissions "gave away the farm," Constance said, in a deal with the original developer, Private Equity Group, which sold most of its interests to Kolter this past summer. That deal was that PEG would pay $11.6 million to the county for 434 acres but get it all back after building roads, sewer and water lines, landscaping and lighting. The region is authorized for up to 2,400 homes.
"I look at this as a deal that wasn't great, and now we're actually giving up even more," Constance said. "For me, you've front loaded this deal with almost $850,000 worth of (airquote) 'credits' that I don't believe should even be part of this deal."
Using bids submitted to Kolter, Commissioner Ken Doherty said the cost to construct the original deal from 2018 would have been $14 million. The revised deal will cost Kolter $14.6 million.
"This amendment is superior to what we agreed to originally," he concluded.
The other commissioners all said they considered the new deal a better one for the county.
"What we have to look at as a board is the overall benefit to the taxpayer," Tiseo said. "We're getting the road that we wanted that's supposed to connect U.S. 41 through the project to (state road) 776. The landscaping and maintenance will be taken care of by the applicant going forward."
"Let's play ball. Let's do the right thing. Let's get this property moving forward. Let's get it back on the tax rolls," Commission Chairman Bill Truex said.
"We inherited Murdock Village," Commissioner Stephen Deutsch said. "We're taking that albatross from being around our neck and it's been around our neck for 10 years."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.