As Charlotte County reported 55 hospitalized coronavirus patients Tuesday — 17 in intensive care — commissioners renewed their arguments over whether to impose a mask mandate.
The board began debate this week on a mask resolution, which would have less weight than last week's failed ordinance. Commissioner Chris Constance, who wanted a mandate, called the new resolution "milquetoast."
"Our job is to preserve and protect the health, welfare and safety of the citizens of Charlotte County, and we're falling down on the job," said Constance, who is a medical doctor.
Board members decided against voting on the resolution on the spot, with County Attorney Janette Knowlton saying it would violate open meeting rules, because it was not on the agenda. Instead, the resolution will return at the board's upcoming meeting Tuesday.
A divided board last week voted 3-2 against a mask ordinance with penalties, and commissioners on both sides reported hostile feedback. Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch said his car got keyed for the first time in his long political career. He voted in favor of a mandate.
"Since last Tuesday, the three of us that decided to vote down the ordinance have been called every name in the book," said Commissioner Ken Doherty.
Doherty and Commissioner Joe Tiseo reiterated their concern that requiring the county's law enforcement officials to police a mandate was not feasible. Instead, both believe a resolution could shift the job of enforcement to local businesses.
Deutsch agreed.
"Businesses that contacted me, with two exceptions, out of dozens and the chamber (of commerce) as well, they wanted us to do something so they can say, 'This is consistent with the county's feeling about helping and wanting to keep the folks in the community safe," he said.
But Constance was not happy with anything that uses the words "urging" or "endeavor" instead of "require."
"We're four weeks from where we started talking about this," he said. "It's just going to get worse. A week from now, we're going to have higher numbers. We're going to have a situation where it's starting to really get out of control. This is milquetoast."
Health Chief Joe Pepe earlier in the meeting reported on the continuing upward surge in local COVID-19 cases, which he has said is no longer centered on area nursing homes. Instead, it is young people and the middle-aged who began contracting the virus as soon as Gov. Ron DeSantis lifted stay-at-home orders in June.
Although new cases are among a younger demographic, the hospitals are still filling up with patients, Pepe said. The number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital is increasing from week to week, he said. The county's hospitalization rate is twice the state average for COVID-19, due to the much older demographic.
Local hospitals have responded by once again halting elective surgeries.
"With the continued growth in the number of COVID-19 positive members in the community, we anticipate the need for inpatient services to increase over the next several weeks," said Michael Ehrat, CEO of Fawcett Memorial and Englewood Community hospitals.
The fear is that hospitals will run out of skilled professionals to care for the very sick, said Constance, a surgeon himself.
At Bayfront hospitals, Communications Manager Alexandria Benjamin said, "We are actively working with local, state and national resources to recruit additional staff to provide relief for our caregivers."
Constance described a family he knows whose young son was socializing and contracted the virus only to pass it on to his father who is now fighting for his life.
"The son is riddled with grief," Constance said.
At the end of debate, Tiseo suggested requiring businesses to require masks instead of recommending. Knowlton did not state whether that would require something stronger than a resolution.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.