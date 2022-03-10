MURDOCK - Charlotte County commissioners decided against lowering the speed limit on Veterans Boulevard after seeing that only 2% of crashes were speed-related.
"I can count votes," joked Commission Joe Tiseo at Tuesday's commission meeting.
Tiseo had proposed the drop from 55 to 45 mph along the 6.5 miles between Cochran and Loveland boulevards.
Four of five commissioners expressed skepticism that the drop would make a difference, and some feared it might make driving more difficult. The board did not vote on the proposed ordinance after holding a public hearing.
Public Works staff said the state will conclude a study this summer on whether more signals are needed at certain intersections. Commissioners decided the county should wait for the results of that work to improve driving on the road that connects Interstate 75 and U.S. 41.
Commissioner Chris Constance asked about placing electronic signs that show people how fast they are driving.
Public Works Director John Elias said the county considered those for all problem locations and found it too expensive. However, Public Works will consider one for Veterans Boulevard, he said.
"The law-abiding citizens slow the heck down," Constance said.
During public comment, resident David Kalin said the county should be focusing more on speed problems 25 miles away on Bermont Road.
Tiseo noted the speed limit on Veterans was set at 45 mph in 2004 but was raised to 55 in 2009. Since 2009, traffic and development has increased, he said.
"There was half the daily trips," in 2009, he said. "It probably worked. Now we're double what we were back then. It's not working."
A study by the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office, however, showed that between 2019 and the beginning of 2022, only 2% of crashes were related to speed, and most of those were on the short sections of Veterans where the speed is already 45 mph, which is between Peachland Boulevard and Kings Highway as well as between U.S. 41 and Cochran Boulevard on the other end.
Most of the crashes were sideswipe collisions between two vehicles turning in parallel turn lanes onto or off of Veterans at Peachland and Kings Highway respectively. The next highest number of crashes were rear-end crashes. There was one fatality in that time period and 50 people injured.
Of 566 crashes, 21 were from aggressive drivers, 42 from distracted drivers, 10 were drugs- and alcohol-related and nine were speed-related.
"I'm concerned that we might be creating something that is even less safe," Commissioner Ken Doherty said of the proposed speed reduction.
Constance said he had been prepared to support the change, but decided there was not enough enforcement.
"They don't have the manpower," he said of the Sheriff's Office.
County engineer Robert Fakhri noted that the road was built without turn lanes and without many signals at intersections.
This results in drivers struggling to enter the road at uncontrolled intersections, Tiseo said, and drivers exposed while trying to turn off at an intersection.
