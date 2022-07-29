PORT CHARLOTTE — Charlotte County commissioners defended a parking lot project Tuesday at Bayshore Live Oak Park to eventually connect to Sunseeker Resort on Charlotte Harbor.
"There have been a lot of things that have happened to that park," Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch said at Tuesday's meeting. "One of the things — this is where we deal with some fact and fiction with Sunseeker — I’m really getting frustrated by hearing: 'All that we gave to Sunseeker.' We haven’t given Sunseeker anything. We’ve worked cooperatively with them."
The parking would be at the south end of Bayshore Live Oak Park, a waterfront location on the Peace River north of the two bridges on U.S. 41. It is adjacent to Sunseeker.
The resort, owned by Allegiant Travel Co., is expected to open in 2023.
Some residents speculate the county is giving Sunseeker a "freebee" for patrons who don't want to pay for parking at the resort.
"If you’re keeping up with the monument being constructed on the north side of Charlotte Harbor, take a gander at what our county will be providing Sunseeker for free," Port Charlotte resident Richard Russell said during public comment. "They (the commissioners) claim it is additional parking for those citizens who want to enjoy Bayshore Live Oak Park. Probably, some will, but just as likely is that with Sunseeker charging for their onsite parking, some, if not a lot of people, will find the additional parking provided at the park."
County staff presented a 30% design of the new parking lot, most of which would be grass parking, and would provide around 140 spaces with around six ADA accessible parking.
No actions were taken by county commissioners. County staff will continue to design the parking lot and bring it back to commissioners at a future meeting.
The project cost is estimated at around $1.6 million for the county.
Sunseeker representatives were not present at the meeting.
Deutsch said commissioners have challenged the resort owners on occasion, as well as supported them.
"We made sure that they deal with all existing county codes and regulations," he said. "What we did benefit from Sunseeker, and it’s important that people understand this, is public access and accessibility to the waterfront and properties that were private (with former structures on the property)."
Commissioner Joe Tiseo also defended the Bayshore parking project.
"During public comments, I believe there was a statement for Sunseeker using it for their facility as overflow parking or something to that effect," Tiseo said. "When we talked about this, Sunseeker said they are not going to have their employees park on this lot."
County Attorney Janette Knowlton said resort employees have a written employee policy that can be requested by county commissioners.
Tiseo also spoke to overnight parking, which is currently prohibited at county parks.
"In terms of overnight parking, we’re going to have a policy so guests won’t be parking there and flooding it," he said.
County zoning official Shaun Cullinan told commissioners that Sunseeker is in the process of building one parking garage for guests and has plans to build an additional parking garage as part of future phases.
"They do have a standalone parking garage and they are currently constructing the integrated parking garage right now," he said. "We were out on the site Monday (July 25) for inspection and tour and they are on about floor three of the parkings decks."
Russell also asked commissioners what would happen if Sunseeker Resort is bought out by a hotel corporation that might not respect the travel company's model of flying guests in and shuttling them to the resort — a model representatives have stated repeatedly.
"When a building changes uses, we have what’s called the commercial name change process and we would go through that process," Cullinan said. "We would evaluate the new uses for adequate parking just like other uses and the code allows for parking studies. It may be something that has a different model, as well, but they have those provisions to do an independent parking analysis."
Tiseo also addressed rumors there were "backdoor" dealings between commissioners and Allegiant.
"For the record, I have not met with a Sunseeker representatives in probably two years," he said. "This is all stuff that is organic through the planning process for future growth, not through backdoor private meetings with developers."
