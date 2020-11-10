Boat storage has replaced hotel rooms and condos in the newest plan to develop prime waterfront land across from the half-built Sunseeker resort.
Commissioners voted 4-1 Tuesday to continue negotiations with both the owner of Fishermen's Village and a beach-style restaurant franchise. The two companies agreed to work together to submit a revised proposal for 3.6 acres of county owned land. The location is at the intersection of Melbourne Street just before U.S. 41 crosses the Peace River into Punta Gorda.
Commissioner Christopher Constance said he was OK with the boat storage/restaurant idea, but objects to the $4.5 million offer.
"My biggest concern is the purchase price," he said. "That's a non-starter."
Commissioner Joe Tiseo, who originally advocated a park for the site, said the plan keeps the landscape low rise and with public access.
"In my mind, you hit the mark on everything," Tiseo said.
"We're guaranteeing the property will be open and accessible to the public," said Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch.
Jeremy Hamilton of Phoenix-based Arciterra, Inc., said they eliminated an extensive layout for hotels, condos and retail shopping after the commission asked them to partner with Specialty Restaurants Corporation.
"We feel it's the best we could do given the direction by the board," he said.
Specialty Restaurants is California based, but owns a number of restaurants in Miami and Tampa Bay called Whiskey Joe's. The plan in Charlotte Harbor would be to have a small restaurant with seating for about 70 people including the deck. The rest of the seating is outdoors on sand that the company trucks in.
A multi-story boat storage facility would be located on the north end of the property. Arciterra prepared illustrations showing ways that similar projects made the monolithic structure more appealing from the road side.
Constance said he is afraid the developer will turn around and sell the land to someone else and the county will have no control. He asked if the county could place restrictions on future re-sales.
Commission Chair Bill Truex said he would never agree to restricting a developer like that.
An economic analysis of the project shows the average wage for an estimated 165 employees would be under $27,000. Asked about the relatively low wage, John Tallichet of Specialty said at least one job would be high wage — restaurant manager at about $70,000. Cooks earn about $12 an hour now, he said, in the other locations, and they tend to work at least 40 hours a week if not more. But wait staff may work only 10-20 hours a week, he said. They also depend on tips for much of the wage.
This latest proposal is the last of six submitted earlier this year. Local developer Bruce Laishley withdrew his proposals for a large restaurant after commissioners said his price was too low. A wedding venue withdrew as well.
Any developer must extend the county's riverwalk and harborwalk for the public. They must also leave the road access to the county park called Live Oak Point.
The site was originally a restaurant and motel called Harbour Inn, which was damaged in Hurricane Charley. The county bought it for $4.5 million in 2016. Allegiant Air's high-rise Sunseeker was going to develop the land, but never pursued it. Now, Sunseeker itself is on hold as the airline struggles to survive the pandemic.
