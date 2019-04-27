Charlotte County commissioners will take another stab at first round interviews for the job of economic development director on May 20.
That’s when the board as a group will interview all candidates by the Skype video communication software, one at a time, from wherever the candidates are located. The board will be in room 119 of Building B at Murdock Circle and the meeting is open to the public at 8 a.m. or 9 a.m. The final time is not yet certain.
As of Friday, 10 people had applied for the job, said Communications Manager Brian Gleason. The deadline to apply is Sunday.
This is the second time the board has attempted a first round of interviews. Board members this week continued to debate problems they saw in their ranking methods in the first round as well as the candidates themselves.
“I’m alerting you guys, if I find a candidate to be substandard, they will receive a zero from me,” said Commissioner Christopher Constance.
Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch noted that the candidate first offered the job, Missouri-based Gary Carter, was the first choice of only one out of five commissioners. Other candidates had higher ranking, but lower scores.
To avoid that problem this time, County Attorney Janette Knowlton told the board they will be ranking the candidates in order rather than giving them scores from 0-100. That way, the ranking will not be confused if one commissioner gives out just 40s and 50s and another, 80s and 90s.
Constance objected to using ranking, however, saying that it obscures an overall poor assessment. “There was one commissioner who gave everyone a C minus to a C plus,” Constance said about the previous interviews.
Knowlton advised the board that they will reconvene after the Skype interviews, and can discuss whether they thought any of the candidates were acceptable for a second round of interviews.
Constance warned his colleagues to be prepared to reject another batch. “I want to pick somebody who is the best candidate for this job, and if we have to go back out again in my opinion, I’m willing to go back out again, if this next crop is substandard.”
After Carter was offered the job in March, he countered with a higher salary request. The board declined to accept that offer, and his candidacy ended.
This position is to replace Lucienne Pears who left in January to become vice president of economic and business development for Babcock Ranch Holdings.
If the board picks candidates for further interviews, they will travel to Charlotte County for in-person interviews alone with each commissioner, Knowlton said.
