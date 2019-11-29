PUNTA GORDA — After years of wrangling, Kuykendall Roofing has property rights to keep operating at U.S. Highway 41 and Acline Road in Punta Gorda.
Voting unanimously against the wishes of many nearby subdivision residents, Charlotte County commissioners approved a zone change from commercial tourist to planned development for the company.
"It's a done deal. They got everything they wanted," said a resigned Seminole Lakes resident, Ray Lockhart, who opposed company operations near his home.
Neighbors had complained for years that the company's large trucks and employees were making noise early in the morning. The longstanding company moved to this new location in 2015, thinking it had the proper zoning, company owner Billy Kuykendall told commissioners. But several anonymous complaints to the county's code enforcement office revealed that the company had zoning problems. The county did not immediately recognize the problem, and told the company it was not in violation. Eventually, however, after more complaints, the county determined that commercial tourist zoning did not allow overnight parking of the trucks or storage of materials on site.
Kuykendall's lawyer, Geri Waksler, noted that the tourist zoning probably stems from the 1950s motel next door on U.S. 41. The county zoning maps were first created by zoning according to what was on site, she said.
To allow the company to keep operating in a location that was deemed appropriate, the county and Kuykendall began working on a plan to rezone the land to commercial general. A tie vote by commissioners led the company to come back with a new zoning plan of planned development. This allows the county to set specific restrictions, such as limiting the number of trucks that can be parked overnight.
In June, neighbors showed up at commission meetings to complain about any zone change. Only one person spoke in favor of the company, praising the family for being on hand for homeowners following natural disasters.
"We weren't born behind the walls of Seminole Lakes. We worked our way there," Victor Coscia said last week, explaining the residents' demand for no heavy vehicle traffic near their subdivision.
Commissioners, however, praised the company's recent efforts.
"I think the applicant is doing everything they can to come into compliance," said Commissioner Joe Tiseo.
"They can put boats there, but they can't put trucks?" said commission chairman Bill Truex, incredulously. "This is ridiculous."
Kuykendall stood to defend his family's business against the criticism by neighbors.
"We do a lot for the community. We don't brag about it, but we do. I stand up to my word. I don't lie, and I do what I say I'm going to do," he told commissioners before they voted in his favor.
