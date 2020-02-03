Charlotte County commissioners balked at signing a new agreement with the Kolter Land Partners - the developers of the new community to be called West Port.
Kolter temporarily withdrew a proposal to rearrange the road layout on the 423-acre parcel between U.S.41 and State Road 776 after they got a message that board members were not happy with it.
Although it was off the agenda, commissioners debated the topic at their land use meeting last week.
"I'm not interested in changing the developers agreement," said Charlotte County Commissioner Chris Constance. "I'm not trading one foot of infrastructure."
Reached Jan. 31, Kolter Vice President Dave Truxton said commissioners need not worry about getting less for their money.
"We're not trying to remove anything or any of the obligation," he told the Sun. "I can say with certainty, we're giving them the same 'apples to apples' if not more."
Some of the new road lay out reflects efforts to preserve heritage oaks, Truxton said. Kolter also needs the agreement before it can proceed.
"This is one of the steps we need to really plat our subdivisions, and for builders to be able to progress and start building houses," he said.
Kolter is aiming for model homes to open before the end of the year. The plan is for up to 1,103 single family homes and 590 multi-family homes.
Commissioners noted, however, that Kolter's new plan includes a second entrance off U.S.41.
At issue is the $11.6 million that the first developer, Private Equity Group, paid the county for the land before immediately turning most of it over the Kolter in a sale of a limited liability company. PEG, and now Kolter, expects to get all that money back from the county after building out central roads along with water and sewer lines.
Kolter and PEG, now joint owners, expect to spend a lot more than $11.6 million on infrastructure, and have approved bonding up to $50 million for infrastructure.
"If they want to monkey around with exchanging stuff out now, well, we're talking about $14-$15 million," Constance said, citing inflation of costs since the original agreement in 2016.
Commissioner Joe Tiseo noted that Kolter has some cause to request changes.
"When PEG did this it was conceptual in nature...Now that you have somebody new in there, we need to allow some flexibility," he said, adding, "but we shouldn't give away a penny..As long as we're getting that lineal footage."
Commissioners have been criticized for selling the land for too little, particularly given the $128 million the county paid for the larger Murdock Village region many years ago.
Several commissioners said Kolter should not be allowed to spend the $11.6 million on the second entrance off U.S.41, as they believe it was a requirement of state highway regulators.
Truxton said the second entrance is not a state requirement, at least not at present.
"We foresee it as being an issue eventually," he said.
