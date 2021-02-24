Neighbors wanted only 37 apartments on Harborview Road. The developer wanted 112. Charlotte County commissioners said try 75.
After a lengthy second hearing that drew at least 120 neighbors, commissioners voted unanimously on Tuesday to deny a developer's petition to rezone 7.5 acres along Harborview from low density to high density multi-family housing. Their denial, however, came with a proposed compromise of 75 apartments. Commissioners asked the developer to come back with the intermediate plan, plus a commitment to keep the units as rental rather than condominiums.
"It's not ideal," the developer's attorney, Geri Waksler, told The Daily Sun Wednesday of the reduction in number. "But they're willing to proceed with 75."
Scores of residents have been fighting this proposal from P.F. Poinciana LLC since 2019. They have insisted that the land remain zoned for 37 units only. This is the number of units left over from an old development plan for the larger area from the 1980s. Over the decades, all the other units have been used up by other developers, said county Zoning Official Shaun Cullinan.
"I personally have spoken to hundreds of the homeowners in the community," said neighbor Jack Collery, adding that none are in favor of the plan. "Shouldn't their wishes carry more weight than the wishes of one?...They're asking for the rules to be changed so they can make an unreasonable profit at the expense of others."
"It's not going to blend in," said neighbor Thomas Workman. "It's not going to match. It's going to stick out like a sore thump."
After dozens of residents marched by a microphone with short objections, commissioners debated for a second time on this project.
Commissioner Joe Tiseo said he agreed with residents that the project is not compatible with the neighborhood. He said Harborview, currently without sidewalks, is not a walkable community — which is the county's requirement for high-density housing. He also questioned why the developer bought the property knowing it had rights only for 37 units.
Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch said he tries to preserve the rights of property owners, but felt he could not ignore the public opposition. So he proposed the compromise.
"Is it within the realm of possibility, Geri, could this work with 74 units?" Deutsch asked.
Commissioners Bill Truex and Ken Doherty quickly agreed to reducing the project to medium density housing at 75 units. Truex also disagreed with residents and said he believes the project is incompatible with the neighborhood.
After the hearing, neighbor Rita Mueller told The Daily Sun that while she is opposed to the 75 units, "I am so happy that, when everything was said and done, we did beat the odds."
Officials also debated what will happen if and when the project coincides with a plan to dramatically widen Harborview from a curved two-lane country road to four lanes with sidewalks and bike paths on both sides and a huge median strip. The apartment project could lose up to 2.5 acres. The residents' attorney, Michael Haymans, said that the county will force itself or the state to pay more for any land at this site, if they rezone it to higher density.
Lawyers on both sides came to no agreement on whether the county would be liable if they blocked rezoning thereby depressing the value on land later taken by eminent domain.
Neighbors have pointed to the low rise nature of the area which has mostly single family homes and a large number of manufactured homes from the 1980s. Now close to an interstate, this is one of the oldest neighborhoods of Charlotte County, and is only 1,200 feet from the Peace River. Some of the homes are from the 1950s, which is old in Florida.
Neighbors said the small size of units, starting at 665 square feet, is counter to the newest pandemic-related trends toward low-density living.
Waksler said the buildings, although three story, would be lower than the neighboring two-story condominiums, due to the elevation starting point.
Commissioners have campaigned for more apartment options for the county, preferably affordable apartments. Without federal subsidies, the apartments will not be good for lower-income households, Waksler said.
"From the beginning we have said this is not going to be affordable housing," Waksler said.
Truex did not object to that.
"We're way behind on market rate, workforce, any type of housing," he said. "There's certainly a demand for it."
