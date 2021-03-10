Charlotte County commissioners Tuesday officially ended their responsibility for the dirt roads in the 1960s subdivision called the Ranchettes.
The board voted unanimously to disband the municipal services benefit unit and its citizen advisory board, that has been active since the 1990s. The county will also give back $688,500 in accumulated road maintenance funds that residents had been paying.
Some commissioners had hoped residents of the area near the Punta Gorda Airport would come up with the compromise in the last few weeks since the board voted to halt maintaining the roads. But they could not agree on issues such as granting the county legal right of way to make changes to drainage, or increasing property payments to cover the costs.
"There are 14 people between Bermont (Road) and my home, and none of them agree!" resident Arlene Krasny told The Daily Sun in an email. "It's herding cats out here."
The 2,200-acre subdivision next to the Punta Gorda Airport is zoned agricultural estates with minimum lots of an acre and mostly dirt roads. There is no sewer or water service and residents have prized their independence for many years. Recently, however, higher end homeowners are moving in, looking for better road service. Commissioners have worried that fire and ambulance service will become impossible during rainy seasons.
The cost of paving the region, even if neighbors agreed, would be $44 million and would have to be paid by residents, Public Works staff have calculated. Unlike other subdivisions, the county does not own the roads, and residents are so far not willing to hand them over.
"I believe the people of the Ranchettes can and should take care of their own streets," resident Mark Delmotte. "I for one like the dirt roads and the country atmosphere...Having the county do the work is a waste of money."
Dozens of residents, however, begged the board in February to continue working with the homeowners.
"The nearly 30 residents that spoke seemed to have no effect on the commissioners decision," Advisory Board Vice-Chair Terry Myers told The Daily Sun Wednesday.
"I don't think we will be asking the commissioners for anything in the future, as they won't help us," said Krasny. "The commissioners stated that they cannot be expected to just find the money for us, but they can find the money for a park upgrade at $3.5 million with a remote control car track (put a string of laughing emoji's here.)"
Commissioners Tuesday did discuss the possibility of using state gas tax funding, if the residents let the county take ownership of the roads.
Some residents are getting together to consider smaller groups, Myers said, either to work with the county or form a property owners association.
Several commissioners encouraged that.
"I think we're very willing in the future to see if there's a way we can pitch in and help them make the improvements and the things that are needed out there," said Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch.
Public Works Director John Elias said his staff has already set up meetings with several groups.
"We're willing to invest and get our roads up to the standards where the county can take them over," said Commissioner Chris Constance. "You will see that investment come back and the property values rising...the solution is out there."
