With cameras rolling, commissioners debate or sometimes argue every other week at their meetings in the county hearing room.
This month, commissioners are experimenting with an idea that might keep more of that debate before television cameras. In this experiment, they agreed to give up a regular, non-televised pre-agenda meeting held the week before each regular meeting.
But after a lengthy televised meeting this week, several commissioners worried that they spent too much time debating issues that might have been resolved the week before.
“I think we ought to go back to the pre-agenda, frankly,” said Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch. “It does serve as a good vehicle to get together to share our ideas.”
For pre-agenda meetings, several dozen of the county’s executive and professional staff gather in a small room in case a commissioner has a question. The meetings are usually over very quickly, and staff go back to their work elsewhere across the county.
Commissioner Joe Tiseo said he thinks this is not a good use of time.
“I still don’t find that much value to have staff, supporting staff, and everybody else there. When you look at the two years I’ve been on the board, a lot of those meetings are in and out, 15 minutes. The attendance at those things, I don’t think all five commissioners have been there consistently. It’s always two, three of us, maybe four.”
This week, commissioners engaged in two unexpected debates. One was whether to sign an easement with the Sunseeker resort, to grant public access on a waterfront walkway that Sunseeker will build and own. Also, they delayed a decision to sell a new water line for $10 to the city of Punta Gorda after one commissioner objected.
“I think pre-agenda would have saved us a good hour, maybe more,” Deutsch said.
Tiseo said his objection to the Sunseeker deal would have arisen at the televised meeting with or without a prior meeting. He said what he needed and got, was to have Sunseeker’s lawyer at the televised meeting. The commissioners were able to make a deal on what time the walkway would be open to the public.
Commissioners agreed to try going back to pre-agenda meetings in the future, after January.
“If we go back to it for February,” Commission Chairman Ken Doherty said, “We need to watch our attendance and participation.”
